Mountain Village Town Council has moved making a decision on the Six Senses hotel project to August 17.
The continuance of the pending application for existing Lot 109R was approved on June 15 by a vote of 6-1. Council member Peter Duprey cast the lone “no” vote on the decision.
The continuance follows a March 16 decision by Mountain Village Town Council to delay making a decision to bring in the high-end luxury resort. Several other continuances have been granted previously. Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez had urged the applicant, Tiara Telluride LLC, to work with town staff on some aspects of the project like traffic and employee housing. Assistant town manager Michelle Haynes and community development director Amy Ward have spent “hour after hour … giving feedback and direction,” Benitez said at the time.
“We think we did a phenomenal job with workforce housing, proposing the most workforce housing per square footage under one roof of any hotel in North America,” said Matt Hintermeister, director of sales with Tiara Telluride LLC and Vault Home Collection.
At the June 15 council meeting, Ward showed a presentation with the design changes since the March 16 meeting. Changes included a new trash enclosure, sidewalk and area for truck deliveries, Ward said.
“Really, the biggest change within the programming of this development as it relates to parking, the applicant has been able to provide the originally proposed 48 parking spaces that were part of the 2010 approved PUD,” Ward said. In addition, valet would use car elevators to help reduce car ramping, electric-vehicle parking would be moved closer to the entrance and snowmelt boilers are proposed to be moved to a different location on site.
Construction mitigation is still being worked out. One issue still to be resolved is being granted air space by the Shirana building for a crane for the project.
“We want to work with our neighbors in Shirana, however, we do have our construction mitigation consultant working on an alternative plan as well,” Hintermeister told the Planet.
After reviewing the architectural and construction issues, the presentation turned to public concerns. Public improvements and benefits have still not been clearly identified with associated costs, the presentation said, but staff have been working with the applicant.
In March, council approved the continuance for the applicants, who still faced a handful of outstanding unresolved items, to give the applicants more time to work those items out before making a final motion to approve on first reading or deny, a town news release said on June 16.
“We are looking forward to the August 17 meeting and working with staff to ensure approval on the first reading,” Hintermeister said.
Tiara Telluride LLC owns the Mountain Village Hotel site, located where the North Village Center Parking lot currently sits. The 109R PUD (also known as Mountain Village Hotel PUD) was first approved in 2010 and has received three PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which is now set to expire in September 2023.
The news release said luxury hotel brand Six Senses has provided a letter of intent to operate the proposed hotel. The project proposes 50 hotbeds, 20 condominiums, 31 lodge units, 18 employee dorms, 2 employee apartments, restaurants, conference space, hotel amenity spaces and improvements to Village Center plazas.
Visit townofmountainvillage.com/current-planning to view the current application material on the Town’s current planning website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.