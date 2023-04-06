Mountain Village’s commercial and residential property owners won’t be triggered to retrofit their exterior lighting to come into compliance with Dark Sky requirements if projects are under $500,000.
Mountain Village Town Council met twice in March to review and discuss changes to Community Development Code Section 17.5.12.11.a. Lighting Regulations. Town Council approved the lighting regulation changes at its March 16 meeting and set the matter for a public hearing on March 30.
“I think it seems very, very reasonable,” Mountain Village Town Council Member Jack Gilbride said.
No public comment was given during the March 30 public hearing and second reading during a special meeting held on Zoom. Following the public hearing, council member Harvey Mogenson made the motion to approve the changes to the lighting regulations. Gilbride seconded the motion, which passed.
Previously the lighting regulations said that property owners who applied for permits for redevelopments or remodels at $50,000 or greater had to retrofit all existing exterior lighting to be Dark Sky compliant.
“This requirement has created conflicts with most roofing projects. Roofs are required to be repaired in the Mountain Village, as they fall into a life/safety category,” documents from the council’s meetings stated.
With the new change approved by council on March 30, roof repairs and replacements are exempt from the lighting regulations, as well as any interior or exterior project valued under $500,000.
Towncommunity development director Amy Ward reviewed the recommended changes at the March 16 meeting, and said the Mountain Village Design Review Board (DRB) had recommended excluding roof replacements from the code.
“What we’re seeing is that we have two things within our code. We have our fire mitigation regulations, and we have our lighting regulations, and they’re sort of bumping up against each other,” Ward said on March 16.
Ward indicated that if Mountain Village kept the $50,000 requirement in the code, it would apply to nearly any project a commercial or residential property owner initiates in Mountain Village.
“If you repave your driveway, it's $50,000, and certainly if you replace your cedar shake roof, it’s well over $50,000,” Ward said.
Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez asked Ward if she thought the change from $50,000 to $500,000 was too broad of a jump or if she agreed.
Ward said she did agree with the change.
“I think the intention for lighting upgrades is when someone does a major project in their home,” Ward said. “We’re talking like a major addition of thousands of square feet.”
Ward said the way the code is written, the $50,000 would apply to “not just exterior improvements,” like driveway repavements, but also interior projects like kitchen renovations or boiler replacements over $50,000 that would then require all lighting to be retrofit on the property for Dark Sky compliance.
Dark Sky compliant lighting means using light fixtures outside that are shielded or direct the light downward, instead of up into the sky, and incorporating timers and dimmers, as well as motion sensors, to avoid light pollution in the night sky.
Communities across Colorado are moving to bring outdoor lighting into compliance with Dark Sky initiatives, especially to gain Dark Sky certifications. In Telluride, exterior design guidelines say, “All exterior light sources should have a low level of luminescence.” And in August 2022, the San Miguel County Dark Sky Reserve was approved by the International Dark Sky Association.
“I think that that $500,000 mark is a substantial change to a property and anybody who is entertaining that type of improvement shouldn’t also be upset by having to upgrade their exterior lighting,” Ward said.
