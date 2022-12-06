The Telluride Open Space Commission again reviewed the Valley Floor winter trails map Monday afternoon during its regular hybrid meeting. The map was approved during last month’s meeting, but a site walk was scheduled before Monday’s meeting. Chris Hazen, executive director of the San Miguel Conservation Foundation, also provided feedback since the approval.
Commission members discussed potential tweaks to the maps, but ultimately, no changes were made Monday. Robin Hope, who did not attend the meeting but submitted comments via email beforehand, questioned two areas.
“She is concerned about that we are not upholding the conservation values of the Valley Floor,” commission chair Angela Dye shared on Hope’s behalf.
The two areas Hope pointed out concerned a Nordic trail through the Pearl Property, which is a conversation and habitat protection area, and several trails across from the Eider Creek and Sunnyside complexes. Dye explained that Hope questioned putting a trail through the Pearl Property, given its designation as an area for local wildlife. Town program manager Lance McDonald explained a bike trail that parallels the trail in question has been left off of this year’s map, due to lack of use and seemingly continual maintenance in-season.
The other spate of trails is part of an animal corridor, particularly used by the local elk herd.
“‘The animal corridor that runs between these two housing complexes (Eider Creek and Sunnyside) has been squeezed. I think we should consider reconfiguring trails seven, nine and 10, so there are not so many small loops, and reconfigure it to make larger and less loops in this area,’” Dye read from Hope’s email, before asking for Hazen’s opinion.
He explained that he’s unaware of Nordic activities disrupting or impacting the elk in that area in any way, but noted that it is something the commission to keep an eye on moving forward.
“I think if we had tens-to-hundreds of people daily with dogs, or we had a bunch of bad actors using the Valley Floor, maybe that would be different,” he added. “But by and large, that's not what's occurring out there. There are people that are well-intended but uninformed who approach wildlife, but I don't think it's locals on Nordic skis.”
Commission members agreed that changes could be made in-season, whether that’s closing or readjusting a trail path.
“I really appreciate Robin's comments, and I always think it's important to look at our job through the lens of conservation and preservation values. I think it's really important,” commission member Nancy Craft said, adding a nod to late community and commission member Jerry Greene, who honored such values. “ … Hearing what Chris has to say, I think, I would like to see us approve the map as contemplated here, and then just keep a close eye on whether there are any impacts due to overuse, and if there are, we'll certainly make changes. I don't think that the trails are over the top. … I think there are a lot of people (who use the trails), including visitors to the area who really have a terrific time out there and love what we do. And I think getting people out into nature and onto a conservation area and understanding the importance of preservation is important because when people are out there, they appreciate the beauty. So I would like to suggest that, with all respect to Robin's comments, that we just move forward with the map we have and just keep an eye on it.”
Commission member Susie St. Onge agreed.
“I think the map is well thought out. And I think we've honed it year after year and discussed conflicts. I think (the map) looks a lot more convoluted than it is just because the numbers are on there and the different colors,” she said. “I think the loops, while they may look small on the map, make good sense from when I'm skiing out there. Sometimes you only have time for a smaller loop or whatever. I don't think they're that small, and I think they make sense. They're different segments. And I think it's quite interesting to be able to do different segments at different times. I think it makes really good use of the Valley Floor.”
She also suggested including a Spanish version of any information that’s made available through the QR code. Her fellow commission members agreed, but other than that addition, there were no significant changes made to the Valley Floor trail map itself.
Before moving on, Craft added, “all we need is snow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.