SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 13
WARPING AND WOOFING: A driver was cited for a lane usage violation after being reported for weaving on Highway 145 near Fall Creek.
JAN. 14
OLD GUYS SKI SMARTER: A deputy investigated a report of an older male skiing in the Bridal Veil Falls area. The reporting party was concerned. All was well.
SEEMS AN OXYMORON: A deputy took a report of an aggressive bicyclist on Keystone Hill.
HOT GEARS: A deputy assisted a motorist whose transmission got too hot.
DUI: Deputies arrested a Norwood man on charges of DUI and other traffic related offenses.
JAN. 15
CIVILITY RULES: A property dispute was deemed civil in nature.
MALE DOGS DO THIS: A deputy investigated a report of public property damage in the form of graffiti at the county intercept lot.
IT’S THIS SWITCH RIGHT HERE: A deputy assisted a motorist with activating their headlights after dark.
JAN. 16
SLEEP IT OFF: The parties involved in a domestic dispute agreed to sleep in different parts of the house and to avoid contact with one another.
SCRAM, SCAMMERS: A citizen reported social security fraud and suggested the department post something informative on their social media platforms.
TOO FAST: A motorist was issued a citation for going 70 mph. The sign said 50 mph.
JAN. 17
SLICKERY: Deputies responded to a pair of incidents in which vehicles slid off the road.
NO DUI: Deputies conducted a DUI investigation on Keystone Hill, but did not make an arrest.
JAN. 18
CHECK THOSE TIRES: A vehicle slid off the road on Lawson Hill.
ROLLOVER: The driver of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 62 was medically cleared and the car towed.
MEDICAL ASSIST: A deputy assisted the Telluride Marshal’s Office with a medical call on Lift 7.
UNDERAGE: An investigation is ongoing following a report of underage drinking.
JAN. 21
DITCHED: And unditched.
WELFARE CHECK: A concerned family member reported a male party was last seen leaving Montrose for a court date in Telluride. The party was concerned the subject might not appear. The subject did not show up in court, but was arrested a few days later on active warrants.
NOT MUCH CALL FOR SNOW TIRES IN THE LONE STAR STATE: A deputy assisted a delivery truck from Texas that was having traction issues.
A GOOD PLACE TO FIND COPS: A Norwood woman arrived at court smelling of alcohol and was arrested for violating a protection order.
NOT IN MY GOOGLE CALENDAR: A welfare check was conducted when a subject did not show up for a meeting. Turns out, all was well and the subject was unaware of any scheduled meeting.
DIDN’T REGISTER: A Norwood woman was issued a penalty assessment for operating an unregistered vehicle.
JAN. 22
ROCK, ROLLED: A boulder of an unspecified size was reported in the highway and subsequently removed by road crews.
RESTRAINED: A Norwood man was cited for driving under restraint.
HARRASSMENT: An investigation into a harassment complaint in the Telluride area is under investigation.
I MEANT WHAT I SAID, AND I SAID WHAT I MEANT: A woman was cited for driving an unregistered vehicle. According to the report, after multiple warnings and another citation, the deputy had the vehicle towed.
JAN. 23
NO SADDLE, NO RIDE: A man reported a saddle had been stolen. Investigation underway.
THE LAW OF GRAVITY: Deputies assisted a man up a steep embankment after his car slid off the road. He was OK.
BUS. STOPPED: A deputy came upon a school bus that was stopped, blocking both lanes of travel near the Society roundabout. The school bus missed the desired turn, and when the driver attempted to turn around the bumper became stuck on a street sign. Telluride Fire Department responded and cut the sign and freed the bus. No one was injured and the bus was able to drive away.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JAN. 6
OOPS: A woman was charged with animal neglect when she went to the library, tied her dog outside, checked out a book and left, forgetting about her dog.
JAN. 12
DON’T COME AROUND HERE NO MORE: A trio of males shopped a couple of sporting goods stores and one in their midst lifted some items. He was caught doing so at the second store. He was busted, fessed up and was charged. Both stores asked that he never step foot in their establishments again.
LOTS OF TROUBLE: An officer responded to a report of domestic violence but upon arriving at the given address, no one answered the door. Signs of a scuffle were evident outside the door. The officer was able to gain entry because the knob was broken. He searched the premises and was advised by dispatch that the reporting party was on site. The officer found the couple hiding in a bathroom. They’d been partying in the building to which they had the keys and got in a fight, which is when the door broke. The male was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and possession of a Schedule I substance.
JAN. 13
POSSIBLE THEFT: A woman was suspected of stealing some items intended for a house in which she was employed as a housekeeper, but since the items were shipped to her address in a different county, the case has been transferred there.
JAN. 15
GIT ALONG, LITTLE DOGIES: A pickup truck with Texas plates, chock full of drinking people, including one underage person, was stopped after being observed spinning his tires and flicking his headlamps numerous times at a police officer in a patrol car. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to dim. He was cooperative throughout the arrest, booking and blood draw procedures.
JAN. 18
WARRANT ARREST: A man with active warrants was taken into custody without incident.
GOT THE BOOT: After stealing a pair of boots at a local gym, the woman was charged with theft and forbidden from entering the gym.
JAN. 28
CAT SCRATCH FEVER: A woman picked up a cat, which apparently did not want to be picked up, so bitten and scratched. The scratched woman thought her wounds had become infected so appealed to law enforcement to help her contact the owners to see about the cat’s vaccinations. The cops were able to stand down when the woman reported she’d been able to contact the cat’s owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.