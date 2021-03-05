After questioning the importance of wastewater treatment COVID-19 test data at its Feb. 18 meeting, Mountain Village Town Council unanimously approved funding for continued testing at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
The county’s initial proposal sought $6,647.50 from both Telluride and Mountain Village. Telluride Town Council previously approved the funds, while Mountain Village expressed some frustration over the “lack of solid communication between the town and county,” which caused “confusion” about how the data was used in making public health decisions, Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez said last month.
San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna explained Thursday that the county has also begun testing for “variants of concern,” particularly the B117 variant that was first reported in the UK. Tests for such variants are $595 each, which has increased the overall cost of wastewater tests. To continue the program, including taking variant samples, at the treatment plant through the end of July would now cost each jurisdiction $9,027, he said.
“We know that there is a trend-based theme that we learn from the wastewater treatment testing for what the incidence rate and prevalence of COVID is likely to be in the near future, largely because it sheds in stool prior to folks showing any symptoms,” Bordogna said. “I think we all have that concern over making sure we don’t have any unknown spreaders of the disease, even though we can’t pinpoint it’s coming from this subdivision or that location via the wastewater, it gives us an overall idea of what is likely to be happening in the future of our COVID disease burden.”
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton, who had been skeptical about the testing, moved to approve funding, given the new total. There were no dissenting votes. The town may receive some funds back if the full amount isn’t used for continued testing, Bordogna explained. The program will be reviewed in July, when officials will decide whether or not to continue it through September.
One of the biggest questions that Benitez has heard from constituents and local business owners is if the wastewater results dictate local public health orders, even though the state looks at incident and positivity rates, along with hospitalizations, in defining its COVID-19 dial levels.
“When we move forward or backwards on this dial, it is in concert with the state advisement and support, so we’re not just going willy-nilly,” county public health director Grace Franklin explained. “The wastewater treatment is an added tool to help us be better informed and have a great understanding of some roots of potential problems, but it doesn’t cause us to base policy solely on that.”
When wastewater numbers fluctuate, the other metrics are inherently affected, she added, including recently when positive cases decreased and since leveled out.
Benitez agreed that the data is helpful and thanked Franklin and Bordogna for joining the meeting.
“I think that would give a lot of people a lot of peace of mind to hear that,” she said.
This method isn’t necessarily new, Franklin said, as it’s historically been effective in discovering other diseases and has now been used in several states in learning more about the pandemic’s affects.
“I’m really proud of our community and very thankful for the wastewater treatment staff to make this an integrated part of our COVID response.
It’s been successfully used as a method for early detection of disease. Other counties and states have used it for sampling for other disease like polio, so this is really groundbreaking in the COVID world. It’s a really nice way to have community sampling that doesn’t have the bias of people coming in for individual testing, so it gives a much broader picture of what the true disease burden is,” Franklin said. “It helps inform policy on both ends of the spectrums. When we look at trends, it really does show in this last month we’ve been heading in the right direction. The disease burden had decreased and was sustained, and it was another tool we compared with the point of care testing, so the nasal swabs, along with this to really make an informed decision as we move forward. I think for us being a unique community in the sense that we have a strong visitor base, we have very seasonal impacts, this helps us have a better pulse on what’s going on and how we can better protect our community.”
The wastewater testing data is shared and updated weekly on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard at sanmiguelco.maps.arcgis.com. There is also a frequently asked questions page.
