At 9:30 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve, Steamies Burger Bar employees came into work only to discover the iconic blow-up yeti was missing. During the holiday season, the yeti takes up residence outside of the restaurant's doors and is a staple on Colorado Avenue. The yeti, emphasized co-owner Stanya Gorraiz, is also symbolic of the restaurant's famous "yeti Burger," which won first place at the Colorado Burger Summit in 2018.
Soon it became clear to Gorraiz that the yeti had been stolen in the middle of the night, right before Christmas Eve. In typical Telluride fashion, she posted on local Facebook pages to help bring the yeti home before the holiday season came to a close.
"I was trying to approach it very delicately to encourage people. Like, 'Hey, we're not mad … it's fun … but bring him back. We'd actually like to have him back,'" she said.
In her first post in Telluride Sweet Deals 2.0 on Dec. 24, Gorraiz wrote:
"Not very cool, especially this holiday week. Someone stole our Steamies yeti overnight. If the Grinch who stole him decides not to be so Scroogey, feel free to return our yeti so all the kids can enjoy him, and maybe your heart can still grow three times bigger this year."
The post garnered numerous reactions. Some started using the hashtag “yetigate,” others expressed anger, and many wished for the yeti's safe and prompt return.
After the initial post, Gorraiz said she received an influx of texts and private messages from friends and locals with pictures they had with the decoration prior to its disappearance.
"At Steamies, we have that family friendly appeal. (With the yeti) little kids love to come by because we usually have something that makes them feel comfortable," Gorraiz said.
Eight-year-old Zuzu Gorraiz, the youngest member of the Gorraiz family, referred to the yeti as her "favorite friend." When she heard he was missing, she was shocked.
"It was crazy, and I was kind of sad," Zuzu said.
This was the third year the yeti has made a holiday appearance. For years during the fall and Halloween season, the Gorraizes place a blow-up ghoul outside the entrance. They have never had any issue with the ghoul being stolen. Gorraiz speculated this is because the ghoul is over 12-feet tall compared to the roughly six-foot yeti.
A few days after his disappearance, and after some digging from Gorraiz and her family, the yeti was anonymously returned. After a bit of community investigation, it was discovered local college kids who were home for winter break had taken the yeti to a keg party, she said. However, it seemed the yeti himself had partied a little too hard, and his motor was damaged beyond repair. Steamies had no choice but to retire him. Despite his condition, Gorraiz was thankful to the anonymous source who returned the decoration because they did the "right thing."
Then, the Tuesday after Christmas, a box wrapped with decorative Christmas paper appeared in the breezeway of the Elk's building, right in front of Steamies. Attached to the box was an anonymous note.
According to Gorraiz, the note simply read, "To the good people of Steamies Burger Bar."
Inside the box was another blow-up yeti decoration, albeit slightly different. Both yetis were versions of Bumble, the "Abominable Snowmonster of the North" from the 1964 TV-Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and 2001's "Rudolph and the Island of Misfit Toys." However, in the box, this new yeti brought along his friend, Rudolph.
Bumble starred as the antagonist in the TV-special, but by the end of the story, he was the one who placed the start on top of the Christmas tree and brought everybody together. The new yeti is also fitting as one Facebook commenter named John Pa Q referred to Telluride as the "land of misfit toys."
"An anonymous kind soul, who obviously has a very big heart, gave us a new replacement yeti," Gorraiz said.
With the new developments, Gorraiz posted a follow-up on Facebook Dec. 30 that read, "Faith in Humanity Restored!" And informed the community of the return of the original yeti and the delivery of the new yeti.
Local business owner, Michelle Davis, was glad to hear of the yeti's return.
"I was happy it got returned, and I wasn't surprised that college coeds 'stole' it as a prank," said Davis.
The yeti, and now Rudolph, will remain at the entrance of the Main Street business, but for their safety, they will be moved inside once Steamies has closed for the night, as they also need some rest, Gorraiz added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.