The West End area may not be synonymous with trail running, but a group of enthusiasts would like to change that. Locals Sheamus Croke, Mason Osgood and Dave Chew are fans of the trail system throughout the Nucla-Naturita area and decided to organize the first-ever Hanging Flume 50K ultrarunning trail race. The event, which is Saturday, starts and finishes at the Uravan Ballpark in Naturita. The course follows “primarily along engaging abandoned mining two-track and dreamy desert single-track,” according to the website hangingflumerace.com.
“If weaving through canyons, skirting along slick rock, and reaching epic vistas puts a smile on your face, then this race is for you. The course is right near the confluence of the San Miguel and Dolores rivers, and explores the rarely visited yet beautiful desert landscape of Southwestern Colorado,” the race description reads.
So far, 75 racers have registered, Croke explained. The race is capped at 100 participants, which organizers thought was a reasonable number for the first year, though they didn’t necessarily expect to nearly reach that limit.
“When we initially decided on a 100-runner limit, we said that if more than 40 runners signed up we would be stoked, so needless to say we are really happy with just under 80 registrants,” Croke added. “We did minimal marketing, but the trails and course are great so people were interested.”
A West End Pay It Forward Trust grant, administered through the nonprofit Montrose West Recreation, helped the event get off the ground. A portion of the race proceeds will be donated to Montrose West Recreation to help promote recreation and trail development in the West End area, which was an important aspect of organizing the event, Croke explained.
“We really got into this event because it has significant potential for a positive economic and cultural impact on the local communities of Naturita and Nucla. The people we are working with and in touch with in the West End have been incredibly supportive,” he said. “One example of this is that we received a resiliency grant from the West End Pay It Forward Trust because they believed that this would be a good thing for the community, and this has made it possible to host this race without going into personal debt as many race directors do on their first year or two of an event. Furthermore, we have lots of West End sponsors and volunteers, which we are really excited about, and we hope to continue these partnerships and grow other ones in the community in future years.”
Other than the trust and Montrose West, the Telluride Foundation and Rimrocker Historical Society of Western Montrose County are also nonprofit sponsors. Business sponsors include Tailwind Nutrition, Lone Cone Saloon, Spring Natural Energy Gel, Stronghouse Telluride Brewing, Citizens State Bank, Ruth’s Toffee, Jagged Edge, Hoka, Tim’s Naturals and Blue Grouse Bread.
Originally scheduled for March 13, the Bureau of Land Management informed the trio that there “wildlife concerns” during that time, so they decided to push the race until October. But the idea has been years in the making.
“The idea for this event came about when Mason, who has lots of ultra running experience and is a competitive runner, and I, who has minimal competitive running experience but a love for long runs, were running around on all these great trails out in the west end, while we were both working our separate jobs during the winter and spring of 2019; him for Sheep Mountain Alliance, and me for the Telluride Foundation doing economic development work out there,” Croke said. “We figured an event would be a cool way to share what we were experiencing with more runners, so we had a group run on one of the trails in the course and that’s when Dave Chew, who is another experienced ultra runner, suggested we organize a 50K.
“I got working on designing the course, Mason chased down permits, and Chew kept the ideas flowing. After countless hours of work and lots of learning, the race is happening this weekend. Race organization turned out to be a lot of work, especially the first go around. We are organized and good at planning, but this is our first time planning an event like this, and for Mason and I, our first time starting a business.”
The business Croke is referring to is Confluence Events LLC, and the Hanging Flume 50K is its biggest event so far.
“Our mission is to organize fun and healthy events that provide the utmost value not only for the participants, but also for the communities that they occur within,” according to the website.
Croke added that they will continue to plan and host events that benefit all involved, particularly regional communities. For those who haven’t explored the West End trail system yet, he added that it “spider webs” over former uranium mines.
“The West End trail system is very adventurous and beautiful. My mom lives out there and I grew up visiting the area so I feel quite comfortable not getting lost, but I still need to consult a map quite a bit when exploring new trails,” he said. “The trail systems aren’t buffed out or groomed, there’s minimal signage, and sparse development. A huge portion of the trails are on abandoned uranium mining two-track that spider webs through the desert. One of the coolest aspects of this race is that the runners get to enjoy an epic loop on adventurous trails without having to worry as much about the navigation part.”
For more information about the race, visit hangingflumerace.com.
