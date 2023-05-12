Looking for a way to support local businesses and education? Shoppers at Clark’s Market in Telluride can support both on Monday when they make a purchase.
Clark’s Market has partnered with the Telluride Education Foundation (TEF) and is donating five percent of its proceeds from sales on Monday.
The fundraising initiative has spanned five Mondays this spring. This Monday, May 15, is the final day of the series.
Telluride Education Foundation Board Member Hannah Richman said the fundraiser at Clark’s Market offers a way to tell the community about TEF and the work the organization is doing to support students, teachers and staff at the schools.
“It’s a great opportunity to not only fundraise, but to ‘friendraise’ and community build,” Richman said. “It’s not just a fundraiser, but it’s a ‘friendraiser.’”
In the coming weeks, TEF will be awarding ‘magnet grants’ to teachers at the end-of-school-year party. The grants incentivize teachers for their dedication to education and are one way in which TEF partners with the community to help retain teachers in the schools.
“Clark’s generosity is amazing,” Richman said. “We also want to give Clark’s due credit for running this program as our partner. Our kids and teachers rely on it so much.”
TEF volunteers and representatives will be at Clark’s Market to connect with people at checkout, make them aware of the fundraiser, and answer any questions that shoppers may have about how to support building more community around local schools.
The aim of TEF is for student-achievement to improve, for teacher’s morale to rise and for communication to increase. The organization is relying on volunteers to support its mission and anyone who is interested may get involved by going online to https://tellurideeducation.org/get-involved/.
Richman said during a recent meeting, the board decided Lisa Vila Fischetti and Marianne Minnehan are going to become co-presidents for next school year. Richman will be the next vice president of the board.
Richman said the board is excited for what’s to come, when it comes to building community to support teachers and students. An annual TEF fall festival will take place later this year and includes a 5k race.
“We are thrilled to continue to offer support next year for teachers and families,” Richman said.
TEF’s spring social event on May 4 was well attended by the community, she said.
Richman said she began looking for ways to volunteer in Telluride two years ago when she moved to the community with her family. She said she has two students who are attending local schools.
“The idea is to support teachers with things like commuter expenses and child care, even first-time homebuyers. This is a really great way to support the teachers through the schools directly,” Richman said.
TEF is helping to fund field trips, special events, classroom projects and activities, allowing the community to give back to students directly, via teachers working in the classrooms.
TEF was “established in 1993 for the purposes of preserving, supporting, and improving the education of students in the Telluride R-1 school district,” the TEF website explains. “Telluride Education Foundation strives to enhance and amplify the educational opportunities afforded to our children, as well as attract and retain high quality teachers and paraprofessionals.”
Requests for experiential grants can be sent to TEF throughout the year. The board reviews the requests at its monthly meetings.
Clark’s Market is open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
