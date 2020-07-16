“Turned on the weather man just after the news
I needed sweet rain to wash away my blues
He looked at the chart, but he looked in vain
Heavy cloud, but no rain”
British rocker Sting pretty well summed up the meteorological state of things in his earworm, “Heavy Cloud No Rain.”
You can almost hear it as you gaze out at the sky — or down at the forecast.
It’s not that there is no rain on the horizon, exactly: At press time Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction was calling for a chance of developing thunderstorms for the next 10 days. Unfortunately, that “chance” equates to diminishing odds: There is a 60 percent chance of showers today in Telluride. The odds drop to an even 50-50 by Saturday, and to about a 40-50 percent chance of showers through next weekend.
“There’s a pretty persistent ridge of high pressure that has been sticking around the Southern Plains” of Oklahoma and Texas, forecaster Erin Walter explained. “As we head into next week, that high pressure is the dominant feature in our extended forecast. We’ll have some remnants of moisture wrapping around it every day. But the active weather pattern is to our north.”
It could be worse: If the high-pressure system were to be positioned directly overhead, “we’d see less precipitation and hotter temperatures,” which would increase the drought, Walter noted. (Most of southwestern Colorado remains in a D3, or extreme, drought, according to a map of the state released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday.)
Walter characterized the moisture that is forecast to region as “subtropical,” which raised a question: Is this the Southwestern monsoon? The annual shift in wind patterns — which can usher in big rains — typically takes place from June 15 to Sept. 30.
Walter chose her words carefully.
“I think we’re seeing some tropical moisture, but I hesitate to call this a monsoonal outbreak,” she said. “A typical monsoonal system has substantially more moisture carry through.” In fact, members of the Southwestern National Weather Service office have been discussing the exact definition of monsoon “internally for quite a while,” Walter said.
It is not simply that “our” monsoon in no way resembles, for example, the Asian Monsoon, which has recently flooded Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and Nepal, killing “scores of people (and) destroying homes, structures and entire villages,” the New York Times reported Thursday.
More to the point, what we tend to experience in the Four Corners is perhaps also not fully the Southwestern Monsoon. “It’s not the same as in Arizona or New Mexico, where it has a very obvious signature,” Walter said. “We still get remnants of it here,” but moisture has to travel farther from the Gulf of Mexico, where it is generated, to reach here in western Colorado. We think of mountains as generating moisture (and indeed, chances of thunderstorms are generally higher in the mountains). Yet ironically, other mountain ranges, in neighboring states to the south, often “wring out” annual summer monsoonal moisture before it even arrives in the San Juans.
“We’re trying to improve our messaging” when it comes to this tricky term, “so that users understand it, and we’re all on the same page,” Walter summed up. “A lot of people do depend on” the monsoon. “It’s a sensitive subject in western Colorado, where water is a very limited and necessary resource.”
