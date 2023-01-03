A pre-Christmas ruling from Judge J. Steven Patrick dealt a set-back to efforts by San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride to develop land on Deep Creek Mesa for affordable housing. The decision reversed the county’s recent rezoning of a 39-acre portion of the 105-acre Diamond Ridge parcel, land that is jointly owned by the two governments. The ruling also found that Commissioner Hilary Cooper was incapable of impartiality — and therefore should have recused herself — when it came time for the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to consider the decision to rezone the property from F zone (forestry-agriculture-open) to Community Housing (CH).
The plaintiffs — neighbors of the proposed housing parcel — took to the courts to protest not only Cooper’s bias, but also the concept of spot zoning. Of the 105 acres on Last Dollar Road just north of the Telluride Regional Airport, 39 of those acres were being eyed for potential development as workforce housing. Patrick also ruled that “the BOCC misapplied the law by spot zoning the Diamond Ridge Property in disregard of the Master Plan and other regulations.” The CH zoning was vacated in his decision.
Both town and county officials expressed disappointment in the decision but vowed to continue the shared mission to provide affordable housing in the region.
“While we’re disappointed in the ruling, we feel this is a minor, short-term setback
for the Diamond Ridge Project as the County and Town work to deliver high-quality, affordable community housing,” said Town of Telluride Attorney Kevin Geiger. “We will continue to diligently address the housing crisis and present viable development opportunities to build affordable housing for our residents and
workforce.”
Scott Bennett, one of the filing’s plaintiffs, urged to two governments to build housing in what his group said would be better locations.
“We encourage the County and Town to build much-needed housing closer to existing services and to preserve open mesas,” Bennett said. “It does not make sense to extend scarce water and other infrastructure so far from town, adding to traffic congestion on the spur. Now that the County owns this land, we hope the community will consider converting it to public open space for preservation and recreation.”
County attorney, Amy Markwell, said that the commissioners will hold an executive session in the course of today’s (Wednesday) regular meeting to determine the county’s next steps. The board could choose to mount an appeal of the ruling, on either the spot zoning decision, Cooper’s bias, or both.
Citing pertinent legal precedent and the county’s own Land Use Code (LUC), Patrick explained in his decision that spot zoning, refers to “any rezoning of an individual or small tract of land that does not reasonably further the general welfare or that is not reasonably consistent with a comprehensive zoning plan.” “The Court agrees with Plaintiffs that the rezoning of the Diamond Ridge Property is not reasonably consistent with the comprehensive zoning plan,” Patrick wrote. “The entire Diamond Ridge PUD was originally zoned as F/Ag which is designed to ‘preserve large, relatively remote areas of the County for resource, agricultural, open space and recreational purposes,’ and is ‘considered inappropriate for substantial development.’ … Any land zoned F/Ag is appropriate for single-family housing development with considerable open space, but not appropriate for multi-family structures.”
In agreeing with the plaintiffs, Patrick found the juxtaposition of F zone and CH zone uses “highly incompatible.”
“This rezoning bears no relation to the original purpose for which the Diamond Ridge PUD was created and will fundamentally change the character of the area,” he wrote.
Bennett, representing the plaintiffs, expressed relief upon learning of Patrick’s decision.
“We are relieved the Court reached the correct decision on this case and found the process used by the County for rezoning Diamond Ridge for high-density development was biased, an example of spot zoning, and inconsistent with the regional master plan,” Bennett said. “We stated all along this was a rushed process to push through this rezoning and development without the steps and studies the County would make any private developer follow.”
The plaintiffs have long charged Cooper with bias, and sought her recusal prior to the commissioners’ review of the proposed amendment to the LUC in May of last year. In a letter to the BOCC then, the group provided documentation of emails, texts and other communications between Cooper and Telluride’s project director, Lance McDonald, that they said proved the group’s allegations.
Patrick allowed that elected officials, in the course of their work advocating for their constituents, are free to have opinions.
“The Court has stated in its prior orders that it is sometimes appropriate for a public official to state an opinion concerning important matters of public policy,” he wrote. “Even so, there are important limits to a public official’s advocacy for a specific policy when that official is acting in a quasi-judicial capacity.”
He continued that Cooper, however, “crossed the line.”
“The problem here is that Commissioner Cooper did not simply express her opinions concerning the need to develop affordable housing in the Telluride area. Rather, she was a driving force behind the plan to purchase the Diamond Ridge Property and rezone it for community housing,” Patrick wrote. “She later acted as one of three final adjudicators in the rezoning decision. The record supports Plaintiffs assertions that Commissioner Cooper crossed the line from expressing a policy preference for affordable housing to prejudging a specific matter before the BOCC.”
For its part, the Last Dollar Collective vowed to continue to rebuff any further legal maneuvers that may come from the county and the Town of Telluride. On its website, lastdollarcollective.com, members looked to the long game in an update published shortly after Patrick’s Dec. 21, 2022 decision.
“While it is unclear what will happen in the future, and we suspect the County will appeal, we are in a much better position to protect the mesas from high-density development than we were just two days ago. Like a playoff game along the way to a Stanley Cup, we pause briefly to celebrate this ‘win,’ but we also intend to press even harder on public process from this point forward to make sure the County/Town does not ignore our voices …”
