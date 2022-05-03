The efforts to give the well-known, and historically heavily used, Lower Bear Creek Preserve area a much-needed breather are working.
The topic was discussed during Monday afternoon’s Telluride Open Space Commission meeting, as the group suggested closing off several unofficial social trails within the area, as well as de-emphasizing the lower gorge online, last year. Typically known by its unofficial name, which describes it as a miniature paradise akin to the country’s 50th state, the gorge area is recovering well, though there is still some work to do.
“There’s still a lot of snow. You can’t see everything on the-more-west-facing-the-east side, but from the main trail almost every access point was blocked off and has held tight, which is great to see. The traffic has trained itself to use the double-log bridge, the Ballard trailhead,” said Josh Williams, who has been working in and monitoring the area. “That was one of the other main access points directly after you cross the log on the upstream side. There used to be like five different entry points and people would just spiderweb and end up on trail. Now people are stepping over the closure and migrating onto the one trail. I’d say 80 percent of the closures have held, and the big thing that needs to be done probably is closing off that center artery from the upstream side.”
That particular section of the trail will continue to be a point of emphasis during the offseason, according to Telluride Program Director Lance McDonald.
“After you cross the double-log bridge, there’s always that first one, so that slows up. But you go up that hill a little bit and then that’s when people are starting to jump back into the old trail network. It’s a little bit uphill from the main, old one. That’s where we want to focus our efforts preseason, so to speak, before the crowds arrive,” he added.
Past the initial entry point, where several trails used to interweave along the gorge edge, will also be filled in more.
“It’s more of the same, but probably trying to be a little bit more dramatic. It’s probably sourcing some fallen spruce trees or Doug firs from further away just to be a little bit more dramatic,” Williams explained.
The work up to this point has been successful, McDonald added, as more people are realizing their impact on the area.
“I think we did a good thing last summer. We definitely changed the behavior pattern, which is great,” McDonald said.
Commission member Susie St. Onge asked if the goal is to close of the lower gorge area.
“The direction so far is to minimize the amount of damage caused by the social trails, not to do a closure. We haven’t closed any portion of the Bear Creek Preserve. We made the one trail that goes into the gorge now less erosive. It has rock steps and things like that. If we continue to see degradation of the area, then that’s always an option. But the commission hasn’t directed that as of this time,” McDonald said.
Similarly, Telluride Public Information Officer David Nepsky has been focused on scrubbing mentions of the area’s unofficial name from online sources, which have contributed to the gorge’s popularity and increase in visitation.
“To mirror the mitigations that you’ve guys have done physically, I am doing the same online. I was able to get in touch with the digital content leader of (website) Townsquare Media out of Grand Junction. He was happy to put on the open space’s message of the Bear Creek Preserve and how we’re trying to minimize the impact both physically and online,” Nepsky said. “That’s another win, which is great, so now when people read that blog the first thing they read is that this area is a delicate wetlands that we are trying to conserve and preserve, and to not go there.”
The town’s official message, which has been consistently shared with online content creators, is as follows.
"The Telluride Open Space Commission is currently undergoing a revegetation and conservation project in the Lower Bear Creek Preserve. The Telluride Open Space Commission is working in a concerted effort to minimize the environmental degradation of this sensitive wetland area. A piece of this effort is to minimize the online presence of this delicate area in the Lower Bear Creek Preserve."
Nepsky added he’ll “remain vigilant” as the summer season approaches and more people look to get outside.
Commission members agreed a site walk would be beneficial, too. There are also plans to update the kiosks in Bear Creek that would reflect a similar message.
“As support to both of those efforts, we are going to be picking up the refurbishment of the kiosks in Bear Creek,” commission member Nancy Craft said. “ … I think we may want to come up with some language about staying on the main trails. That might be supportive of the protection of the Lower Bear Creek Gorge.”
Commission chair Angela Dye agreed and thanked everyone for their diligent work.
“I think that’s wonderful to hear that there’s been progress. That we’ve tackled an aspect of the issue effectively. Hopefully, with some continued stewardship, that will remain the case, and we will have people start paying attention to what their actions created. We’ll go into another season with the best of intentions,” she said.
