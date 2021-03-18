Tom Cruise’s luxurious Telluride getaway has officially hit the market. The property at 115 Francisco Way in the Aldasoro area sits on 320 acres, features a 10,000-square-foot main house, as well as a 1,618-square-foot guest lodge, and is listed for $39.5 million. The property was recently listed by the movie star known for his roles in the “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun” franchises, among many others.
“The nearly 10,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bathroom main house — clad in bleached cedar timbers, dovetail joinery and native stone — was designed to pay homage to the area’s surrounding beauty and storied past. Built by renowned Fortenberry Construction, the home features a media room, fitness center and neighboring sports court, spa treatment room, spacious office and two wood-burning fireplaces. Heated stone patios surround the home, offering their own intimate gathering places. Two fire features and dramatic viewpoints capture the rolling hills and snowcapped peaks beyond,” according to the listing, which is being handled by Dan Dockray of Telluride’s LIV Sotheby’s International Realty and Eric Lavey, senior global real estate advisor for Sotheby’s International Realty in Beverly Hills.
Less than a week on the market, Dockray said there has already been some interest, including two showings and one potential buyer. In talking about the location, which is a 12-minute drive to Telluride, he pointed to the five lots the land sits on, which offer uninhibited views, as well as privacy.
“We have really good activity and one potential offer already. … The most important feature is the five parcels that comprise 320 acres. The land itself is unbelievable and really the prized asset here. The home is beautiful and impeccably done with incredible views, but the land resonates as a large part of the value,” he told the Daily Planet. “Because it borders open space or national forest on three sides it feels even larger than 320 acres. It has an extensive network of trails with a dirt bike track that we’ve been using as a snowmobile track lately. Really it’s the land that’s irreplaceable. We have big homes in Telluride that are beautiful, and this is certainly one of those big beautiful homes, but I think the land is the thing that is irreplaceable.”
The land would be perfect for those who love the outdoors, Dockray added, as there is “an extensive network of trails” on the property with the room to add more, if the new owner is inclined to do so. The views of Ingram Falls and Wilson peak aren’t bad either, he explained.
“It’s just cool. I can’t think of another property with 320 acres that’s 12 minutes to downtown Telluride,” he said. “I think the adventure enthusiast is the most likely buyer here, just like a lot of our buyers in Telluride who are looking for an incredible mountain escape, a lifestyle and a legacy here.”
The main house is a mountain chalet that Dockray describes as “understated luxury” that doesn’t feel cavernous as much as it’s cozy.
“Experiencing this rare and magnificent property in the majesty of Telluride is nothing short of humbling,” Lavey said in a news release. “We feel fortunate to be representing this mountain masterpiece, designed and cared for at an unmatched level of perfection.”
The house was built in 1994, though Cruise purchased one initial plot in 1992 and acquired neighboring properties over the next several years in creating his estate. The last plot Cruise added to the property was in 2008, when he purchased an adjacent 40-acre tract for $5.5 million.
Cruise initially tried to sell the property in 2014 for $59 million because he wasn’t using it much, according to a Wall Street Journal report at that time.
Cruise was first associated with Telluride when he married his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman, here in 1990. He has also been a supporter of local causes, including the Nugget Theatre, Lizard Head Hockey League and the Valley Floor conservation effort.
For more information about the property, call 970-708-0666, or visit 115FranciscoWay.com or DanDockray.com.
