Telluride Town Council heard from the Telluride Hospital District’s new CEO, Chris Darnell in a Tuesday morning work session. Just six weeks into his new job, Darnell delivered the latest news from the district, which oversees the Telluride Regional Medical Center. Longtime hospital district board member, Chris Chaffin, introduced Darnell.
“We’re excited to have him on board,” Chaffin said. “He’s been in healthcare for 20-plus years in a leadership role, balanced between operations and business development. So, he's perfect. I'm confident we have the right guy in the right place at the right time to carry our mission forward.”
In addition to overseeing financing and operations of the nearly 45-year-old Telluride facility on South Townsend Street, Darnell spoke about the district’s ongoing plans to build a new hospital. As part of a proposed new planned unit development at Society Turn, a new treatment, emergency and surgical facility would, he said, “quadruple” the med center’s current floor area. District officials and med center employees have been seeking land for a new hospital for years, only to have come up short in a number of forays, including in Lawson Hill and Mountain Village. However, as part of Genesee Properties’ development proposal, the company has offered the dedication of land within the site for a hospital at no cost to the hospital district. The dedication has not been finalized, pending several more review steps at the San Miguel County planning and commissioner level. The proposed gift has given district officials a starting point for to contemplate design, funding strategies and facility use.
“This gives us an idea of what's been contemplated thus far and it is so exciting,” Darnell, said showing council members at Rebekah Hall and on Zoom a slide of the hospital’s design. “We're at approximately 10,000 square feet now. The vision is we go to approximately 40,000 square feet, quadruple the size of our facility.
“The estimated cost is anywhere between $50 and $75 million. It's important to note that that funding could come from various sources. We we've talked with the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture), which is a federal lending source for initiatives like this. Obviously, there would need to be a philanthropic component to it, there would be grants and lots of other mechanisms to support project like this.”
One element that differs greatly from the current clinic would be the ability to overnight patients for observation following treatment.
“For me, the biggest advantage would be that we would have beds for overnights,” Darnell said. “This would be for the short overnight patient that we need to watch. It could be for the post-acute or the person that comes out of the hospital that might need some additional time in the house. So having beds would be a significant benefit to the community.”
Darnell said he understood the benefits a hospital provides a community.
“I came from a community where there was no hospital,” he said. “We built a hospital, and I was able to see the difference that it made. It just made such an incredible difference to the community.”
A new hospital is still several years in the making, a lengthy series of events that includes not only the planning approval process — the county and the developers have so far moved through two of the required five steps to get a PUD approval — the legal dedication of the site within the development, and then the final design and construction.
Darnell and Chaffin also gave a brief overview of the med center’s past year, one that saw the advent of telehealth services, a direct outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinic, they noted, has seen an increase in volume and reported 9,990 patient visits, 957 behavioral health visits, 2,653 emergency room visits, 3,073 x-rays taken, and 724 CT scans administered. Though the figures, which run through 2022 so far, represent increased activity over 2021, pre-COVID numbers have not been met.
Staffing also presents challenges that stem from an oft-cited source — the region’s critical lack of housing.
“We're dealing with a big challenge that everyone's dealing with right now and that’s housing,” Darnell said. “I grabbed some news titles from different communities. Workforce housing is critical. You all know this. I came from the Bozeman, Montana community. Number one issue there. Aspen, Jackson Hole and, obviously, Telluride. We have a number of challenges, but for me the root cause of many of those challenges (is) housing.”
Mayor DeLanie Young made a public plea to homeowners with extra dwelling space.
“I'm gonna be using these kinds of opportunities every chance I get to put this message out there,” Young said. “Housing. This is a plea and I've done this in the past. I'm going to start doing it more regularly to those folks who have accessory units. I would implore you to consider the opportunity that local workforce could have in renting those spaces instead of them sitting empty.”
Before wrapping the presentation, council member Adrienne Christy asked med center and hospital district officials to continuing sharing data and visitation numbers with public officials as a way of assessing the region’s carrying capacity for services.
“From the perspective of council and the town and trying to understand the capacity of our community and what we have room for in terms of numbers of humans coming into this valley, I think that your volume numbers are a good reflection of what our community has capacity for, and I think those are important data points that should be shared more often,” Christy said. “And with context of dates and looking at say a Bluegrass weekend or Christmas or whatever influx of time periods that we have, I think the med center could be a great resource to all of us and understanding where we really are in terms of busyness.”
