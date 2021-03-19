The Telluride AIDS Benefit’s Fashion Show — a signature event of the town’s winter season — was postponed this year.
Yet the event will go on in summer. The gala is merely pivoting to a different sort of runway, this one in the open-air, in partnership with the Telluride Regional Airport (TEX).
“Taking the Fashion Show to New ‘Heights,’” the AIDS benefit promises on its website, in a cheeky, not-so-veiled reference to TEX’s lofty setting (at 9,078’, this is not only one of the highest airfields in the U.S., it’s also very likely the highest setting ever for a fashion show).
Yet, from another perspective, TAB has already taken a fashion show to new heights. There wasn’t any evidence of it on the nonprofit’s website as of press time Friday afternoon. Yet those familiar with TAB recognize that it offers not one, but two fashion events each season. There’s also a Student Fashion Show.
That show, too, will go on.
In fact, it already has.
Last month, the students appeared in a fashion show at the Palm Theatre. The results — a herculean coming-together that involved pods of pupils social-distancing, in masks, rehearsing separately, performing separately, yet all united in a single cause — was made into a film by Stash Wislocki. The ‘on-demand’ link goes live this Thursday, March 25 from the Telluride AIDS Benefit’s website.
“From my point of view, we had to do something, even if it only involved 10 kids,” TAB’s executive director, Jessica Galbo, said. “We knew it was going to be a real challenge.”
The fashion show was staged not only to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS (HIV case numbers are rising in Colorado, Galbo pointed out) but because the students themselves have given up much in this unusual year. By giving back, they could get something much back, as well: a chance to create costumes, to sing and dance, to bond with each other.
Rehearsing and staging the event required the cast to put into practice, and maintain, strict health protocols in order to receive the okay of San Miguel County’s health director, Grace Franklin. “The great thing about Grace is, if you can follow all the protocols and restrictions,” she allows you to stage something, Galbo said. “We had to pivot! We were up for the challenge.”
The challenge involved Kathy Jepson, of Palm Arts, “stepping up in a supervisory role, with her guidance and leadership for our student teams,” Galbo said. “None of this, this year, would have happened” without Jepson and Palm Arts. “We couldn’t done any of this without her.”
It was Jepson who allowed small production teams of students to come into separate spaces and work independently.
“We used to all pile together in one big group in the Cafeteria,” Galbo remarked a little wistfully. “That all ended this year. Kathy was my partner, willing to do the hard work and put in the extra hours. She did it because she cares about the kids.’”
There were “tons of meetings,” Galbo said, beginning with, “Do we even want to do this? Some of the kids felt it wouldn’t be as much fun. We had to figure it out: ‘Can we make it fun? How can we do it? Can we do it safely? Should we even be trying?’”
Ultimately, the students became as involved as adults when it came to observing the health protocols, continually reminding each other to observe the Five Commitments, staying scrupulously apart from one another, and helping out with temperature checks at the door each day. “We were under a microscope,” Galbo said simply. “Everyone understood, they would have to follow the rules to the letter if they wanted to be involved.”
Once rehearsals started, representatives from the high school, and TAB’s board, and Franklin (among others) stopped by to take it in. “It was a logistical challenge,” Galbo recalled. For example, “the kids were allowed to pass each other on stage, but they couldn’t be within six feet of each other for more than two minutes. The kids would get up in cohorts to do their lines.” Those who stopped by said, “How are they doing this?”
Which quickly turned to exclamations of, “They’re doing it!”
“People misted over,” Galbo said. “Everyone who dropped by choked up, or got the chills. I have the chills, just remembering. When we started out, we thought, ‘This is crazy.’ I’m crazy, crazy proud of what these kids have done.”
