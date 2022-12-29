The Town of Mountain Village announced Thursday the addition of the Mountain Village Winter Market to this winter’s schedule of events. The inaugural market will run each Friday in January 2023 (Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Conference Center Plaza.
“After more than a decade of growth during our Market on the Plaza, we decided to launch the Winter Market,” Mountain Village Community Engagement Coordinator Molly Norton said. “We look forward to having our guests and locals join us on Fridays in the month of January to shop our inaugural Winter Market.”
The Mountain Village Winter Market will be held in Conference Center Plaza (adjacent to the Telluride Conference Center) and will feature an assortment of vendors selling everything from jewelry to baked goods to art, bath and body products, and much more.
Vendors include a mix of both returning Market on the Plaza vendors and new faces eager to showcase their work with Mountain Village shoppers. Vendors who will be participating so far are Amy Leiner Designs (scarves/jewelry); Desert Moon Jewelry, More’s (jewelry), The Flying Hatter (custom-made hats), Thornycroft Kitchen (baked goods), Fifty Fifty candles, Cura.Te (bath and beauty products), Glanz Ghee and Whistling Squirrel Farm (lavender farm).
“We’re really looking forward to hosting so many of our local growers and artisans
for our inaugural Winter Market,” said J.D. Wise, town’s economic development and sustainability director. “The Market on the Plaza has become a true regional staple of the summer season and it’s exciting that so many of our vendors want to join us for the Winter Market, in addition to some new faces with fresh offerings for shoppers.
Free hot chocolate will also be available during the market and there will also be
live music.
For more information about the new market events, visit townofmountainvillage.com/events.
People can also celebrate the New Year in Mountain Village, as several places are offering specials.
Welcome the arrival of 2023 in style with the sophisticated six-course dinner at The View, made complete with a complimentary champagne toast. Rich cuisine amidst breathtaking unobstructed views of the San Juan Mountains and a beautifully lit pool awaits. There’s a 6 p.m. seating for $95 per person, as well as a 9:30 p.m. seating for $150 per person. The price includes champagne soirée. Reservations required. Visit mountainlodgetelluride.com for more information.
There’s a New Year's Eve event at Black Iron Kitchen + Bar Saturday from 5-9 p.m., too.
“There’s no better place in Mountain Village to dine on New Year’s Eve than Black Iron Kitchen & Bar. Gather with friends and loved ones to ring in the new year with delicious Alpine inspired fare,” according to a news release.
Price is $165 per guest; $80 per child. Call 970-369-8949, or email BIKB@aubergeresorts.com for information.
No reservations are required to check out Telski’s New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Watch as Telluride Ski & Snowboard School instructors meander down the mountain with torches to light up the mountainside, while fireworks light up the sky above. Torchlight parades are visible on both sides of the resort — Mountain Village and Telluride — and begin at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin shortly after the torchlight parades and are best viewed from Mountain Village Center.
