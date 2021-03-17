In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Telluride Academy offered over 60 programs last summer and awarded nearly $86,000 in tuition assistance, while operating at about 50 percent of capacity. Heading into its 41st summer, the academy will again offer summer programming that satisfies its mission to “inspire children and teens through experiential education that promotes physical activity, creative learning, environmental stewardship, responsibility to others and positive life choices.”
When the ski area was closed down by Gov. Jared Polis last March due to the coronavirus, academy executive director Luke Brown canceled programs, developed contingency plans and slashed $100,000 in operating expenses.
“We canceled all of our big vendor contracts to reduce overhead. We knew that if we were going to be able to run, it was going to be on a bare-bones level,” he explained.
While the academy was ready to re-register campers as early as May, they had to wait for direction and approval from the state and county.
“Once we did get the green light, we had awesome resources ready to go,” Brown said. “We weren’t over-promising, we were very transparent with parents in explaining how the programs would be different. ‘Adapt, Improvise, Overcome’ was our mantra last year, and we’re really proud of what we did.”
Over the years, the academy has often relied on “sexier” trip offerings to California and the Pacific Northwest, along with international trips, to attract new campers. However, program director Sophie Fabrizio has come to realize that the academy doesn’t need to offer fancy programming to be successful.
“We had so many kids say that last summer was the best they’d ever had, exploring Bilk Creek and Ilium and Alta Lakes,” she said. “We ran programs in 2020 like we did in 1981, without 20 vans and special permits to go to all these different places outside the region. We relied on parents to get kids places and on the creativity of our instructors, who spent a lot of time at Town Park and Bear Creek and on the Wiebe and found ways to make those places magical.”
For 2021, the academy plans to operate at about 80 percent of traditional capacity over five sessions running from from June 7 through Aug. 13. During Rivers & Ruins (ages 11-13) campers will take a river trip in search of ancient ruins in Bluff, Utah. The academy will partner with Sheep Mountain Alliance for two programs this summer — Earth Force (ages 10-11) and Planet Protectors (ages 9-11) — to encourage environmental activism. In addition to traditionally popular programs like Lunar Llamas (ages 9-11) and wrangler camps, this year the academy will offer Shreddy Bettys (ages 10-12), an all-girls empowerment mountain biking, paddle boarding and backpacking camp.
The annual Outdoor Leadership program (ages 14-plus) will return this year operating in conjunction with the Telluride Institute. Six scholarship recipients from Montezuma County, the West End and Ute Mountain Ute will join six local campers for service projects and to work with the land conservancy, as they will learn about the environment while enjoying backpacking and river trips.
Fabrizio said last summer many of the quiet wilderness sites traditionally utilized were crowded or no longer accessible, and she anticipates the same this year.
“So we’re reaching out to the community to see if people have land that they’d be willing to share to allow our kids to explore and camp on and get a wilderness experience in exchange for a tax write-off. We’d be grateful,” she said.
She added the academy is close to fully staffed and a traditional week of staff training is scheduled to begin June 1.
“A lot of the staff I’ve hired don’t have housing. If people have places that our staff or the academy could rent, or even somewhere we could place yurts or offer shared housing, anything. We can’t run our programs without staff,” she said.
In place of the annual fall membership drive, the academy launched a Pandemic Positive CAMPaign last fall, which was the most successful fundraising effort to date, exceeding $120,000, according to finance director Larry Rosen. The money will be used, in part, to fund tuition assistance.
“While we always strive to award a minimum of 15 percent of annual tuition revenues in tuition assistance and local discounts, recent years have averaged more than 18 percent,” Rosen said.
The academy will increase R-1 registration assistance to 40 percent this year, the largest discount to date, offered on a “take it if you need it” basis. In addition, the Teacher Love program continues to offer a 60 percent discount on all 2021 summer programs for local and regional educators, school administrators, coaches, and paraprofessionals. New for 2021 is a “First Responder Love” program, also offering a 60 percent discount for regional health care providers, doctors, nurses and EMTs.
“With a program offering at only 80 percent of a traditional summer and an unprecedented demand since opening registration on March 1, we are already exceeding 75 percent of our capacity for the summer,” Rosen explained. “While our local discount programs are available through April 30, we are encouraging locals to sign-up immediately.”
For more information on camps, tuition assistance or to register, go to tellurideacademy.org.
