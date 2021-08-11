Public health updates to the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) are once again weekly, due to the prevalence and rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the accompanying resurgence of hospitalizations both in the region and nationally. At Wednesday’s update, county public health director Grace Franklin’s messages were consistent — donning a high quality mask use in public, indoor spaces, no matter one’s vaccination status, is “strongly recommended.” Her other, oft-repeated refrain was, “get vaccinated,” as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated populations.
Though public health and the commissioners sitting as the board of health have not issued any policy changes, they are keeping a close eye on trends such as regional hospitalizations, as well as coronavirus data from samples taken at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant. Positive cases in the last week correlate with a spike in viral presence in treatment plant samples.
“Last week we had three San Miguel County positives, the week before it was somewhere around five or six,” she said, noting there were 12 this week. “We did see a significant uptick in cases this week and this does track with what we were seeing as an uptick in the wastewater.”
Franklin reported 400,000 COVID copies per liter “which is one of the higher numbers we've seen since the winter,” 95 percent of which is the Delta variant. The virus is shed in human feces, which can be detected at the plant in a testing program that has occurred since last fall.
Regionally, hospitals are reporting a high COVID intake, Franklin said, with a 39 percent ICU bed COVID occupancy. Increasing emergency room visits are straining hospitals — Montrose Memorial and St. Mary’s in Grand Junction are the two most used by patients from the county — whether it’s staffing or “base level needs,” according to Franklin. Additionally, the I-70 closure has caused a disruption in supplies. With a state health department threshold of 85 percent of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients, there is, so far, no concern that public health orders will be put back into play. Statewide, there are 550 COVID admissions daily, compared with 1,850 in December, when public health orders were at their most restrictive. Franklin put the hospital situation in perspective.
“At the peak of our December hospital capacity that's where we really pulled it back in a policy directive, because of the strain on the hospitals and the concern to be able to care for people across the board,” Franklin explained. “We're not quite there yet. Looking at this regional hospital capacity we know things are strained, we know things are really tight right now, and it does sound like this is starting to trend statewide as well, but when you compare the numbers apples to apples of what we saw during the winter, we really are in a different place. We know we're at the tail end of trauma season, and they're still elective surgeries that are being maintained and continuing.”
There is concern surrounding the number of vaccine breakthrough cases. Eight of this week’s 12 cases were vaccinated people, all East End residents or visitors.
“This really highlights the fact that we are seeing this ongoing trend of increased vaccine breakthrough,” Franklin said. The growing number of vaccine breakthroughs drives the Centers for Disease Control recommendations that everyone wear a mask indoors, particularly those working in “high exposure jobs.”
Franklin stressed testing and getting vaccinated and announced the most recent round of options for both, including the return of the Microgen testing team to its location at the county park and ride lot in Lawson Hill on Mondays and Tuesdays.
With area schools poised to reopen, Franklin said she has spoken with representatives of the two school districts in Telluride and Norwood, and has emphasized the county’s support of state health and CDC guidelines surrounding student and staff safety.
“We support the (state) and CDC guidelines for school operations which includes layered mitigation — symptoms, screening, mask use and distancing are really the foundation to keeping our kids in school,” she said. “Surveillance testing as capacity allows is another added layer that I know Telluride school district is planning to do for their younger kids.”
She said Norwood school officials will be practicing distancing in the classrooms and have installed updated air circulation systems.
Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, a local physician who has worked in an advisory capacity with the county health department, strongly advocated for student mask use in the schools.
“Right now we have 94,000 new cases a week in the pediatric population. And that is leading to a seven-day average of 203 hospitalizations per day,” he said. “At the peak of the winter surge we had 211,000 new cases a week, leading to 217 hospitalizations. So, with less than half the number of new cases per week now, we are hospitalizing as many children as we did during the winter surge, when it was Wuhan classic and not Delta. So that solidifies in my mind, that Delta is indeed capable of causing more severe disease. And I think that that information should be presented to the people who are going to make decisions about whether children wear masks in school.”
Franklin added some of her concerns on COVID risks in the schools.
“I feel like we are very fortunate in our county to have been able to have in-person learning for the majority of students throughout this in some way shape or form. But the impact of COVID on our kids has been tremendous, and they've recognized the risks of not having kids in school is really high,” she said. “But weighing those balances of what's the risk of contracting COVID versus the risk of online remote learning, they've updated their quarantine guidelines to say any county with over 70 percent vaccinated population that students who have a positive case in the classroom, the rest of the classroom does not need a quarantine unless there are other students who have symptoms, which goes very much against just the base root of how we know this virus spreads. The fact that kids are more asymptomatic (all the) risks need to be weighed.”
Meanwhile, a surge in neighboring San Juan County has led officials there to classify the county as Level Red: Severe Risk, as high community transmission in Silverton has led to 24 cases in the last week.
“I am asking everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status for the time being to reduce the community wide spread of COVID-19 that is happening in our community” said Becky Joyce, director of San Juan County Public Health.
The alarming surge has also meant the cancellation of an upcoming concert.
“Since we are experiencing high transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant within our Silverton community, it is in the best interest of the town to cancel the Summer Sounds Concert Event on Aug. 20, ” said Gloria Kaasch-Buerger, Town of Silverton administrator in a recent news release.
Complete vaccination and testing information and other COVID-19 metrics and data can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
