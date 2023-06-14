Telluride Town Council voted Tuesday in favor of higher pay for future council members and mayors.
Leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, council held work sessions on March 28 and May 23 to talk about changes to compensation rates that were last addressed in 2019. At that time, no salary schedule was created to provide for incremental increases, so compensation had remained unchanged since 2019.
Since 2019, Telluride’s mayoral compensation was established at $23,316 a year. Following Tuesday’s vote, the new rate increases to $31,410 a year.
Telluride Town Council member compensation was set at $14,916 a year in 2019 and is increasing to $20,940 annually starting in 2023.
The increases begin in 2023, but the ordinance presented Tuesday that passed the vote said the new rates are the base rates that will apply to future newly elected officials in the council and mayor positions.
“The compensation increases…become effective concurrent with the effective date of this ordinance but shall not apply to the Mayor or Councilpersons in office at the time of its passage, and shall only be applicable to these persons upon their next term if reelected,” the ordinance states.
In addition to the base rates, the ordinance states council members have an annual paid benefits package, worth approximately $14,000, that includes “health, dental, vision, basic life and AD&D insurance, ski pass or physical fitness benefit in lieu, and Parks & Rec pool membership and access to Recreation drop-in programs.”
Telluride Human Resources Director Julia Prejs said at the March 28 work session that she looked into some of the market leaders — Aspen Snowmass and Avon — and their respective budgets to give council comparative data to consider in their decisionmaking regarding compensation increases.
Aspen has five council members, Prejs said, and in 2001, the mayor was paid $27,900 and council members received $20,400. In 2020, Aspen increased compensation to $39,900 for the mayor and $32,400 for council. Prejs said Aspen’s “operating budget is quite a bit larger than ours. So is their population size.”
However, when making a compensation comparison to Snowmass, which also has five council members, Prejs said it “looks like their operating budget is about on par with ours. Their population is also about on par with ours. They just changed their compensation in 2020, as well, from the $20,400, mayor, $12,000, council, to $26400, mayor, $20,400 council. And again, these are all annual numbers.”
Prejs said the Town of Telluride wants to ensure that it is “exploring and offering competitive compensation for the time and effort spent by this group of people (city council and mayor) because it is sizable.”
As discussion ensued on March 28, Prejs told council, “You are all not giving yourselves a raise, you are making decisions for future council people. You cannot give yourself a raise. So anybody coming on to council in this election forward would be subject to this. So the implementation of this would be phased.”
Council members discussed compensation as one of the tools that can be used to draw more diverse candidates to town in future elections. Council member Geneva Shaunette said that Prejs’s presentation was well rounded and she appreciated some of the new lenses of perspective offered through the discussions.
“I think that choosing to spend more money to attract a more diverse leadership really does tie directly into our trying to be inclusive as an organization,” Shaunette said.
She added, “I think the biggest theme so far is that you can’t find a solution without taking the time to define the problem.”
