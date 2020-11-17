When it comes to marketing Telluride, economic vitality and community values can become intertwined, if not in opposition to one another. That was the tone at Tuesday’s Telluride Town Council work session in which council and the public weighed in on what will likely be an ongoing series of discussions on the money collected from town business license fees that are, in turn, funneled into Marketing Telluride Inc. (MTI), also known as the Telluride Tourism Board. In addition to reconsidering how those fees should be spent and accounted for, some submitting public comment asked that community values be reassessed and taken into consideration as talks move forward. The next meeting on how Telluride is marketed and potentially how marketing is funded will include the other stakeholders in the 15-year-old agreement — San Miguel County and Mountain Village — and is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.
Following a summer set in an economic and tourism landscape vastly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about the allocation of funds collected from business license fees to MTI were first raised at council’s Oct. 26 meeting. Currently, 20 percent of the fees collected from business licenses go to open space, per a 1993 voter-approved ballot issue, and 80 percent, less administrative costs, are funneled to the tourism board. So far this year, according to council’s memo from staff, the town received $502,153.20 in 2020 business license fees, $2,991.35 in 2019 business license fees and $25,745.45 in building license fees. The total amount is $529,147.15. The 6 percent administration charge is $31,748.83. The 20 percent deposited into the Open Space Fund is $99,479.66. The remaining amount for marketing is $397,918.66. The contract is year-to-year, expiring at the end of each calendar year.
The work session drew spirited comment from those defending marketing efforts and from those seeking a revisitation of community values, values that some say have changed in the 15 years since the agreement was initially forged.
Longtime resident and former town manager Gary Hickcox said that, “public money for marketing becomes sacrosanct” and that council could either lateral the issue to the next council or “be the council that has the courage to say ‘hold on,’” and stop what he said was “over-tourism.” He went on to point out that though those in the business and marketing communities would view the scrutiny as a “threat to defund their efforts” it was more about the need to re-examine community values in an effort to preserve quality of life for residents impacted by tourism.
Larry Mallard is the CEO of Alpine Lodging. Acknowledging it was a “difficult topic,” he expressed support for “realignment” of the current marketing agreement with shifting community values, all the while keeping the visitor experience a priority.
“I’d like us to move toward providing visitors with a great experience,” Mallard said. He added his support in elongating the seasons so as to create a “more consistent flow” of visitors. The issue of funding, he said, should go to the voters.
Greg Craig implored council to pull back on the reins and not rush into any decisions about marketing in the midst of the pandemic.
“Can this wait six months until we’re at the end of the pandemic?” Craig asked. “Can we see how the winter turns out economically and health-wise?”
Lodging industry veteran Keith Hampton also urged deliberation.
“(MTI) is an incredible resource,” he said. “It would be a huge mistake to not recognize the value of the asset before chopping it up.”
Hampton additionally voiced his approval of having a fresh look at the expressed aims of marketing efforts.
“I think it would be OK to reorient, if that’s what the stakeholders want,” he said.
Downtown business owner John Duncan argued to maintain how MTI is funded.
“MTI did a terrific job of getting out the message,” he said. “It’s a mouthpiece and a marketing tool. Let’s focus on our vision and our mission.”
Following a summer that struck many as overwhelming, Duncan said there were “lots of plusses and lessons learned,” and that protecting both the locals’ quality of life and the tourist experience was achievable.
The summer was, in Sally Puff Courtney’s view, “really different and disconcerting … nobody wants to be inundated.” That said, she added, “This is not the time to make a good decision. The Telluride Tourism Board has done a great job.”
Courtney urged collaboration “to get the correct messaging out there — one we feel good about.”
Dan Jansen, who co-owns a Main Street business with his wife, as well as serving on the tourism board, said he felt the timing for the discussion was less than ideal in the light of the pandemic and associated economic impacts. Cutting marketing dollars, Jansen avered, would correlate with fewer visitors.
“Let’s not overreact. The timing is kind of bad,” he said. “But let’s engage. Let’s have a collaborative process.”
Jane Hickcox spoke to what she considered quality of life impacts, such as parking issues, lack of parking enforcement, dogs on the Valley Floor and other downsides to crowding.
“It’s not inviting,” she said. “We have to do better.”
Dan Enright encouraged a “balanced approach to a sustainable future.”
“There's no arguing that Telluride is a tourist economy,” Enright wrote in a recent letter to the Daily Planet and council. “We all agree that we need a steady stream of tourism dollars to keep our town running, but I think that we all can also agree that what makes Telluride special is more than our beautiful mountains. I know of no other town that is as beautiful as ours and also has as strong of arts, theater, literary, music, food and political scenes. Since there will always be a natural limit on the number of people that can be in Telluride due to our mountains, we must work to balance bringing in tourists and keeping in local workers who make our tourism economy run and keep those special scenes alive.”
Council member Adrienne Christy was also interested in exploring ways “to make tourism more sustainable. How can we maintain quality of life for our citizens? Talking about the contract (currently in place) is long overdue. It needs to be renegotiated.”
Tom Watkinson, a council member who also acts as director of communications for the Telluride Tourism Board, recused himself from the Oct. 27 council discussion, but not before questioning the topic’s presence on the agenda. Both he and fellow council member Lars Carlson — a tourism board member — were recused from last month’s inaugural discussion. But Tuesday, Watkinson said he was willing to tackle the matter.
“I do want to talk about it,” he said. “We need to … this is going in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.