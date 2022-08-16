Monsoon season means mudslides. On Saturday, several such flows shut down Bridal Veil Road and Black Bear Pass, as eight vehicles and 15 people were “stranded” on the popular four-wheeling path, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies, and San Miguel County Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene, along with seven Sheriff’s Office aircraft.
“Deputies, Search and Rescue, 7 Sheriff’s Office aircraft responded to the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass for reports of mudslides that left 8 vehicles & 15 occupants stranded. Four of the vehicles were safely able to turn around near ‘the stairs,’ & drive back down,” a Sheriff’s Office social media post Saturday explained.
The people in the disabled vehicles were guided down by rescuers to awaiting in UTVs and patrol cars. There were no reported injuries. The area remained closed to all traffic, including hikers and bikers, throughout the weekend, before briefly reopening Monday. But on Tuesday, the county announced that the area, including Bridal Veil Trail, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be no access to town from Via Ferrata Trail, Ajax Peak, or from the Wasatch and Bear Creek trails.
“The San Miguel County Road Crew will be finishing up rock and debris removal on the switchbacks on Black Bear Pass from Idarado to Ingram Falls, creating dangerous conditions for anyone below the road,” according to a county news release.
For updated information, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov or the San Miguel County Colorado Road and Bridge Facebook page.
Slow-moving rainstorms and soil saturated from previous rainfall can be a dangerous mix and are most likely the culprit of Saturday’s slides, forecaster Mark Miller explained.
“The slower movement just leads to heavier rainfall over a particular location and adds up really quick. That tends to move materials easier, especially when you’re dealing with saturated soils. There’s nowhere for the rain to seep into the ground. It just goes right to runoff, which can lead to moving material and mudslides. Those two key factors are really what causes those mudslides to occur and that is the pattern that we’re in,” the National Weather Service meteorologist at the Grand Junction office said.
Similarly, nearly an inch of rainfall fell over the Telluride area over the past week, according to measurements reported from a location east of Placerville. Miller added that total may be a little more, as measurements can be finicky.
“It’s probably been more than that,” he said, adding an inch in a week is significant. “ … It seems to be on the border of above normal precipitation, which falls right in line with the pattern of excessive moisture because of the monsoons, the slow-moving nature.”
While Thursday is looking like a brief reprieve from the summer rains, expect more of the same this week through the weekend.
“Overall, there’s really not a whole lot of change for the last couple of days. It’s looking like another thread of shower and storms in the afternoon hours. That’s kind of the key to these whole patterns. They’ve been really slow-moving, so storms that usually move pretty quickly over any given location usually don’t last that long. Maybe 30 minutes or less. In this case, they can last, 30 minutes, 40 minutes, an hour. Sometimes they can last a pretty long time. If they’re just sitting over the same location they can dump a lot of run over one little spot, and that can cause issues and mudslides and whatnot,” Miller explained. “You’re looking at the same thing as we have been seeing the last few days for today. Things start to change a little but (Wednesday) and especially Thursday. We’re going to get a push of drier air from the northeast that pushes some of the monsoon moisture further south. I still think it’s going to be fairly active (Wednesday) in the San Juans, especially the southern San Juans. But as you get into Thursday it’s going to be fairly quiet. I still think there will be a shower storm around, but I don’t think it’ll be anything like we had over the last few days. It should be a lot quieter in that regard. Friday, a similar situation, but starts to tick back up again, especially as you head into Saturday, and that pattern sticks around through the weekend.
“Overall looking like a pretty active pattern with daily shower storms, with the expectation of Thursday being a quieter day. Anytime you have those shower storms, especially the fact that we have had so much rain recently, it just leads to problems cropping up quicker than you would anticipate. You have saturated soils, which leads to excessive runoff and things of that nature.”
Last week, lightning strikes in the area caused the gondola system to temporarily shut down for safety reasons three days in a row, per protocol. As Miller said, the forecast calls for more thunderstorms this week.
“It seems like anytime you get the heating and the moisture it’s very conducive for showers and thunderstorms, too,” he added. “Overall, monsoon season just keeps trucking along.”
