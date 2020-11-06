The 80-year-old, 55-foot tall Engelmann Spruce harvested Thursday from the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre Gunnison National Forest (GMUG) will be the belle of the ball in Washington D.C. for the holiday season. The stately tree that was selected from a pool of a dozen finalists will travel from a windy spot on the Uncompahgre Plateau, across the country to the West Lawn of the Capitol Building where she will be festooned with lights and decorations. Her first stop along the way will be in Norwood this Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds.
The tradition of choosing a Christmas tree for display on the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn goes back to 1964, but selecting a tree from one of the country’s national forests began in 1970. The selection process is conducted by the Architect of the Capitol (AOC), an office of 2,000 employees that, according to its website, “is the builder and steward of the landmark buildings and grounds of Capitol Hill. Our staff preserves and maintains the historic buildings, monuments, art and inspirational gardens on the Capitol campus.”
Ouray District Ranger, Dana Gardunio, said there are a number of criteria that are considered when selecting the tree.
“We knew we were looking for an Engelmann Spruce and one that was healthy and had a nice shape,” she said.
Trees selected in past years from USFS land have included Noble Fir, Blue Spruce, Sierra White Fir, Fraser Fir and Colorado Blue Spruce, among others.
The site would also have to be accessible to the 80-foot trailer charged with hauling the tree to D.C.
“There are rough roads and lots of steep terrain on the Uncompahgre Plateau,” Gardunio said.
Though a team from the AOC would have normally visited each of the 12 options local forest service field workers submitted — winnowed from a field of more than 20 — “because Covid,” she said, the selection was made virtually.
The tree, which is dubbed the Beaver Dam Tree, was harvested from a remote spot off Beaver Dam Road between the Dave Wood Road and Highway 90. Montrose is the closest town, an hour away from the site.
At the cutting ceremony Thursday, a host of officials made speeches honoring the tree and Colorado’s contribution to the holiday season at the Nation’s Capital.
Alyssa Logan, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s regional representative, read from a statement prepared by Bennet.
“This tree is a symbol of the goodness we can find in these trying times,” Logan read. “It’s a beautiful tradition.”
State Rep. Matt Soper, a Delta native, expressed pride in having a tree from the GMUG selected.
“In this world of uncertainty, it’s an honor to have it come from my backyard,” he said.
With that, veteran loggers Perry Brandt and Harvey Gray fired up the chainsaw and took turns felling the beauty, which was suspended vertically by a crane before being wrapped and reclined in a special cradle on the waiting trailer.
The Beaver Dam Tree will make 10 stops en route to the Capitol, many of them on the Western Slope. Drivers Theron Schmalzried and William “Butch” Hannah of Apex Transportation will pilot the big rig to Norwood and Montrose Tuesday, then Ouray, Paonia and Gunnison before traveling over the Continental Divide to Salida, Denver and Burlington, Colorado. There is also a stop scheduled for Asheville, North Carolina. Stop times and locations fro each town can be viewed at uscapitolchristmastree.com/tour.
Though it was originally in the plans to be able to “visit” with the tree and sign banners affixed to the trailer’s sides, new public health orders issued by Gov. Jared Polis Thursday are making that unlikely. Gardunio said seeing the tree will probably be more a “drive-by” scenario, so as to alleviate the risk of community spread of COVID-19, though as of press time Friday, nothing had been solidified.
“We’ll be adapting to the governor’s new orders,” she said. “We’re working on the details and have decided to make some changes (to how the tree can be safely viewed.) It will be more of an opportunity to drive by and see the tree.”
Stay abreast of protocols surrounding tree visits at uscapitolchristmastree.com
The project is a partnership with Choose Outdoors and Colorado Tourism.
