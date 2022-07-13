An encounter between a hiker and an aggressive moose recently on a trail outside Divide, west of Colorado Springs, prompted the state’s wildlife agency to renew a warning that boils down to one word: beware.
Beware moose, specifically: The state’s largest wild mammal is “relatively unafraid of humans,” CPW district manager Elissa Slezak explained in a video from CPW entitled “Moose Attacks are Increasing.”
“Moose are one of the most dangerous, unpredictable animals in our state.”
There was ample reason to give this animal in particular wide berth: it was a mother, calf in tow, intent on defending its young. What set it off was apparently not the hiker, but her canine companion. The woman’s dog had reportedly been running off-leash.
“Wolves are (a moose’s) primary predators throughout their native range,” Slezak explained in the video. “They will go out of their way to stomp a dog that threatens them.”
Dogs then run back to their owners, “putting humans in danger.”
Mountains near the Front Range are not the only place in this state where moose have been getting unruly: it can happen anyplace. In fact, it is happening in the San Juans.
“We had a cow that was quite aggressive recently at Ironton Park,” between Ouray and Silverton, CPW area wildlife manager Kelly Crane said. “A woman was hiking in tall willows” —a favored spot for moose to hang out, and to eat — “and she was surprised by the moose. She videoed herself being chased by it around a willow tree.”
It’s highly likely, Crane added, that the moose was defending her calf, which was probably bedded down in the willows close by. Nor are moose the only ungulates getting peeved this time of year.
“We recently had a report of an aggressive mule-deer doe at Elk Meadows,” above Ridgway, Crane said. “The doe likely had a fawn on the ground.”
The idea of an “an aggressive doe” seems at odds with the image of a seemingly-gentle animals. CPW spokesman John Livingston said don’t be fooled. “Any doe that approaches” is being aggressive, he explained. “It’s not coming toward you to be petted.”
“They’ll approach people with their ears laid back. You can tell they’re upset,” Crane added. “If you’re out walking, and a doe” — or a cow (a female elk) — approaches, “they’re more than likely protecting their young. Give them a wide berth.”
You may not have to venture into the woods to encounter an aggressive ungulate. Mule deer are common in mountain towns such as Ouray and Ridgway year-round.
“A lot of subdivisions are built in production (birthing) areas,” Crane said. “These were calving grounds for thousands of years, before humans arrived.
Aldasoro, near Telluride, is one such place.
“Elk births peak in mid-to-late May, and mule deer births peak in June,” Crane added. “But this can easily be later in the season, for both species. The biggest issue is hiking off-trail with your dog: keep them on a leash. Off-trail, the dog may come up on an elk calf or a fawn that’s sitting there, waiting for its mom.”
The mother may have a go at the dog, endangering both your pet, and yourself. Off-leash dogs endanger young wildlife, too.
“We had an incident on Log Hill on the Fourth of July where an off-leash dog attacked a fawn on private property,” Crane said. “I believe the dog was a German Short-Haired Pointer, but I’ve seen this happen with dogs of many different breeds, and of all sizes. I’ve seen a small dog back an elk up against a fence.”
The attack last weekend was severe, Crane added. “The fawn had to be put down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.