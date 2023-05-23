Mayor DeLanie Young resigns

Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young is resigning to pursue a new role in the community.
The Town of Telluride announced Young’s resignation in a news release on May 23 that said the resignation is effective Sunday, May 28.
“I wanted to extend my sincere appreciation for all of the support the town staff, my fellow
town council members, and a multitude of individuals throughout our community and county
expressed for me in my bid for the San Miguel County District One Commissioner seat,” Young said in the news release. “As you all know, I was not selected to represent our county. As one door closes, another opens. I will be eternally grateful for the experience I have had in being a part of this team, and I am excited to remain a part of the team albeit in a different fashion.”
The town said Young has accepted a role as the director of community services for the Town of Telluride will to continue serving the residents of Telluride.
In her new role, she will be responsible for the operations and maintenance of the Town of Telluride’s rental housing portfolio, working to provide well-maintained rental housing units, a good living environment for tenants, and promoting the sustainability of the town’s affordable rental housing portfolio.
In accordance with the Town of Telluride Home Rule Charter, the mayoral vacancy shall be filled
by Mayor Pro Tem Meehan Fee until a new mayor is elected.
While a Mayoral election will occur this November, town council will meet to determine if a special election is necessary or if the Mayor Pro Tem will serve through the remaining months of Young’s term.
“While we will greatly miss DeLanie’s leadership and insights as our mayor, I am thrilled for her
to bring her extensive knowledge and experience with rental housing policy and projects to
bear as our new director of community services, particularly at a time when the department is
poised to grow beyond rental housing management,” said Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson. “During our extensive hiring process, the town was fortunate to receive interest from a deep pool of qualified local and out-of-state applicants. Ms.Young’s experience and passion for the work that lays ahead clearly set her apart for this important position. DeLanie has been a tireless advocate for underserved residents of Telluride during her 17 years in Telluride and her addition to staff will further strengthen our team as we look to further increase the town’s positive impact in the realms of housing, childcare, and services critical to our residents.”
Town council will discuss the mayoral vacancy in the next regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13.
Visit bit.ly/totcouncil to review the full agenda.
To learn more about the Telluride Home Rule Charter as it pertains to a mayoral vacancy, please visit telluride.municipal.codes/Charter/5.5. For any questions regarding the vacancy and next steps, please email info@telluride-co.gov.
