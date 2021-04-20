Local motorists likely know this four-mile section of road, on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, for what it is not: It is not open and airy like much of the drive, with vast swaths of high desert, or stretches of shining reservoir, on all sides.
There is actually a name for this stretch of pavement: Little Blue Creek Canyon. “Little” may be the operative word, as in “little room to pass through.” The canyon is narrow, winding and (it turns out) a danger for motorists. A joint highway project between the U.S. Department of Transportation and CDOT is aiming to make this four-mile passage safer, “To add an acceleration lane, and more guardrails, and to improve it. The widening of the road” will be a major focus of the work that is slated to begin soon, said Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information officer for the U.S. 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon Project.
“It’s been on a wish list for several years — in the planning stages since 2016. In the works for years,” Wantowicz emphasized of the project. (“It’s not as if CDOT chose this and thought, ‘What a cool project,’” state transportation department spokesman Elise Thatcher emphasized. “We average a fatality a year at one of those corners in the canyon.”)
Nevertheless — despite all the planning and focus groups and highway signage warning of upcoming work — the road construction is likely to come as an unpleasant surprise to unprepared motorists, and could involve significant delays or even retreats. Show up between about 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. between Mondays and Thursdays this summer, for example, and you could find yourself on the road to nowhere, as U.S. 50 will be closed entirely
“A lot of the heavy work will be taking place in an 11-hour window at night,” Wantowicz explained.
The work was originally scheduled to begin last week — and then this week — but keeps getting delayed because of Colorado’s notoriously unpredictable spring weather. To keep drivers apprised of the significant delays and detours this project will entail, “We’ve already deployed message boards across the state,” Thatcher said, “alerting them to the upcoming closures along the U.S. 50 corridor, and also at Gunnison or Montrose. A lot of people from out of state connect with U.S. 50 from the Grand Junction area. They head on down to Montrose and head east. We want to catch those folks” before they proceed farther south.
In general, recommended detours for eastbound drivers to the Front Range are I-70 and 160. The best time to travel U.S. 50, if you absolutely must, will be on weekends, from Friday evening through Monday morning, when work ceases and there is two-way traffic (the project is slated to go through November 2022, but the most significant delays are expected to take place this year).
“The website COTrip is always the best place to go when it comes to planning your drive,” Thatcher said, “but if you’re planning a drive on U.S. 50, the website US50Project.com is the place to start.”
“As far as we know right now, closures begin next week,” Wantowicz said. “The full closure schedule will go into effect as we get closer and closer to getting the rock-work started.” On some weekdays, the result of these closures will be “one opening of one hour in the middle of the day,” from 12:30-1:30 p.m. “We don’t know how many cars we will let through,” she added. “We’re thinking about 300 cars each way. There will be long waits for that.”
Her bottom-line advice: “I would recommend people print out the traffic closure schedule on the website and put it in their cars. Also, sign up for our text messaging system, which will offer more immediate information, by texting 21000 and entering ‘US50.’
“This is a very impactful project for those traveling the U.S. 50 corridor between Montrose and Gunnison,” Wantowicz summed up, “but the work has got to get done, and we had to find a balance between completing this work and keeping the roadway open. We don’t have an exact date for when we start, but folks really need to know: This is imminent. It’s coming.”
