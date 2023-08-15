New master plan for San Miguel County East End nearing completion

Members of the San Miguel County Planning Commission held a work session on Thursday, August 10, to discuss revisions to the 1989 Telluride Regional Area Master Plan.
A master plan is a formal planning document that helps guide policy decisions and priorities by reflecting the community’s vision and goals.
Renamed the East End Master Plan, the document, which is still in a draft phase, includes elements related to climate change, preservation of natural areas, economic development, land use, community growth, equity, transportation and recreation.
It is divided into five chapters that present the vision, existing conditions, anticipated growth, future land use plan and the strategies for implementation.
One adjustment from the 1989 plan is the expansion of the planning boundary to account for areas of growth from the last 30 years and identifying areas where additional land preservation measures should be taken.
Planning Commission members also discussed the recently drafted land acknowledgement document, to be included in the master plan.
San Miguel County Planning Director Kaye Simonson said the purpose of the land draft is to “acknowledge that we are on the unceded homelands of the Ute people.”
“We will strive to steward this land to bring all its flora, fauna and funga back into our conscious awareness,” the document reads. “The hope is that our planning and decision-making process as directed by this planning document will be informed by the land's needs and health, as well as by the well-being of all humans and other creatures who now call this place home.”
There was some disagreement over the verbiage of the draft, which will be amended.
San Miguel County Planning Commission member Tobin Brown said the document felt “disingenuous though well-intentioned.”
“I like that we acknowledge we weren’t here first,” he said. “What the white man has done here in 100 years isn’t particularly showing a huge amount of stewardship for the land.”
The community was instrumental to the creation of the East End Master Plan. Community engagement included, but was not limited to, a survey of more than 1,000 people and two public open houses to garner feedback from the people who live and work in San Miguel County.
It should come as no surprise that housing was identified as one major concern among San Miguel County residents.
The San Miguel County East End boundary incorporates the eastern portion of San Miguel County and encompasses approximately 114 square miles. There are roughly 5,574 people living in the East End, or 68% of the entire county population.
The Town of Telluride is the most densely-populated area in the region with over 100 people per square mile.
The plan area has a total of 4,994 housing units, according to 2022 GIS mapping data, which also found nearly half of the units are owned by second homeowners and remain vacant for more than half of the year.
The Colorado State Demographer’s Office predicts that San Miguel County as a whole will increase by 2,755 persons, or 34%, by 2040.
The Planning Commission noted it is difficult to get accurate demographic information for San Miguel County because the census count is held in April during offseason and as seasonal workers are turning over.
The East End Master Plan, which is still undergoing revisions, is expected to be released to the public at the end of August.
Simonson said she hopes to have another community open house in September to review the document with the public.
“We need to work on our public outreach and engagement strategy,” she said.
The master plan is slated for final adoption in the fall of 2023 after any final revisions.
