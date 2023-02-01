The load test of the new Lift 9 is complete, but an exact opening date has not yet been determined or announced. In a mountain update shared Tuesday, Telski explained there are still some fine-tuning to be done on the updated high-speed, detachable quad chairlift.
“At the moment, we are in the process of addressing some deficiencies and had to order some new parts. Due to potential shipping delays, we are not comfortable with sharing an opening date at this time. We will be in touch with an opening date as soon as one is solidified,” according to the news release.
A video of the load test, complete with commentary from Telski Director of Mountain Operations Scott Pittenger, was also part of the update. The fourth vlog in an ongoing series showcasing the progress of Lift 9, the two-minute clip showed how Telski and Doppelmayr officials placed buckets of water while the chairs were running to simulate body weight.
“Anything that you can do to check out a lift is what we’re doing over the next three days before we open it up to the public,” Pittenger explained.
The ride on Lift 9 will be “twice as fast,” he added, at just under seven minutes and be “much smoother.”
Evacuation procedures, which went well by all accounts, were also part of the weekend testing.
“We’re really excited about where we are today. It’s been a long project that started in early May. Really proud of these teams, both at the resort and Doppelmayr, to put in the extra time and effort to push this project though,” Pittenger said.
Telski originally intended to open Lift 9 by the holidays, with a load test initially scheduled for Dec. 16, the resort’s co-owner Chad Horning shared during a Sept. 13 Telluride Town Council meeting. But as the mid-December date approached, a follow-up announcement targeted late January as the new opening date, due to a limited specialized labor pool. Last week, early February was the latest timeline proposed.
In other mountain news, Telski also reported last week that January snowfall had already exceeded historical averages by 58 percent, or 26 inches. The resort received an additional two inches this week, according to Wednesday’s snow report, with a base depth of 50 inches. Total seasonal snowfall is 160 inches.
The National Weather Service Grand Junction office hadn’t received any reports of early week snowfall in the Telluride, as of press time Wednesday afternoon. Meteorologist Brianna Bealo shared that the City of Ouray received just under three inches of snow, while Ridgway got closer to four through Tuesday.
The “bad news” is that there isn’t any weather, let alone significant snowfall, in the forecast throughout the weekend.
“Honestly, into the weekend, we're actually moving on a ridge of high pressures moving in, so it's going to be relatively quiet. Temperatures are going to warm up a little bit. It doesn't look like the next sort of weather maker is going to show up until like Sunday night, Monday morning, Bealo said, adding it’s too early to tell what the weather pattern will bring. “The models are really not an agreement over how it's going work out. The best I can say is that it'll be colder, and it'll probably snow.”
Through Sunday, sunny skies and highs above freezing will make for some nice days, at least.
“It actually looks like as far as highs are concerned. It's going to be right around 40, maybe up another mid 40s, if you're really lucky,” Bealo added. “We're in a real quiet pattern. For once, not much to talk about.”
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
