You’ve probably noticed them by now: the now-ubiquitous tube of thin, soft fabric worn around the neck that can serve as a headband, a neck warmer, or in perhaps its current most-popular use, a facemask. These neck gaiters, often called by the popular brand name Buff, have long been popular with athletes and outdoors people for their versatility, and now, for their ability to be pulled up quickly over the nose and mouth when in public spaces and closer than six feet from others.
Yet a recent study from scientists at Duke University has called into question the efficacy of these particular face coverings, with results seeming to indicate that the thin fabric may have the unintended effect of dispersing larger respiratory droplets into increased numbers of smaller droplets. Smaller droplets, due to lightness, also linger in the air longer than larger, heavier ones, which fall to the ground more quickly instead of floating in the environment.
“We noticed that speaking through some masks (particularly the neck fleece) seemed to disperse the largest droplets into a multitude of smaller droplets, which explains the apparent increase in droplet count relative to no mask in that case,” the study’s results concluded. “Considering that smaller particles are airborne longer than large droplets (larger droplets sink faster), the use of such a mask might be counterproductive.”
Yet the limitations of the study, including study size and equipment sensitivity, ultimately mean that while some masks are likely to provide a higher level of protection than others, there’s no need to hightail it to the nearest dumpster with your new collection of Buffs.
“Determining mask efficacy is a complex topic that is still an active field of research, made even more complicated because the infection pathways for COVID-19 are not yet fully understood,” acknowledged the authors of the Duke study.
The study was a relatively small one, using equipment capable of being reproduced quickly and easily by both experts and laypeople such as a cellphone camera and a laser. However, local guiding company Mountain Trip was concerned by the reported findings and reached out to San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin, who recommended guides use standard facemasks in lieu of neck gaiters, which many guides had been using to adhere to public health and company guidelines for mask wearing.
“The research projects looked at how droplets transmit based on different types of face coverings, such as bandanas, Buffs, surgical loop masks, homemade cotton masks and others,” said Franklin, “and the researchers did a few trials. Science Magazine reported that it actually broke up the particles to smaller-sized particles so that they aerosolized easier. As always it’s limited research. But if we have other masks that we know work very effectively, why not recommend and use these masks as much as possible, and go from there. As we learn more, we can then adjust as appropriate.”
Aerosolized droplets, she explained, are the fine mist emitted from the mouth and nose, and can be thought of like a spray from a perfume bottle.
“The way this virus is transmitted is by time, exposure and proximity,” she said. “How close you are to somebody, and the longer you’re near them, your air ‘bubble’ melds together, so if there’s enough of the viral particles going from their breath to yours, you could get sick.”
For example, if two people are sitting in a car together with all the windows up for half an hour, eventually the pair will be exchanging the same air due to lack of airflow.
“Fortunately for outdoor guides, outdoor ventilation is one of the best ways to mitigate exposure because there's constant airflow and the particles disperse more easily,” she noted.
Despite the study’s findings leading Franklin to prefer masks to Buffs for preventing the spread of COVID-19, she allowed that a neck gaiter is likely still better than nothing if it’s all you have.
“If you have the option to wear a mask, great,” she said. “I wouldn’t say don’t wear a mask if that’s all you have. We are still learning.”
Indeed, some aerosol scientists have raised an eyebrow at the Duke study’s findings, according to reporting by the New York Times, based in large part on the single study and small study size. Such sample sizes, the argument goes, do not account for possible variables that could impact results, such as more mucus on the vocal cords during one mask test versus another, mask moistness, or unintended difference in voice volume during testing.
In general, public health experts and epidemiologists largely agree that some type of face covering is better than nothing at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
As for Mountain Trip, they’ve adjusted accordingly throughout the summer to maintain the highest safety standards for guided trips in the Telluride region.
“When we decided that we could reasonably open for guiding, we purchased and provided our staff with branded Buffs, because at the time, they seemed like a good option for the kind of dynamic work we do in the hills above Telluride,” said co-owner Todd Rutledge. “Upon reading that Buff-style face coverings were not recommended, we reached out to county health, as they have been valuable partners for us during the past months. They responded that we should not be using tight-fitting, Buff-style neck gaiters, so we sourced dedicated masks, with reusable, replaceable filters for our staff. We recognize the importance of not only wearing face coverings, but washing them after use, so we want our staff to have multiple face covering options available.”
For Rutledge, at the end of the day, it’s all about protecting staff and guides, who he considers family, as well as visitors.
“It has been incredibly busy in Telluride this summer,” he said. “As guides, we are risk managers, and while we don't necessarily understand all the risks associated with the global pandemic, we felt it was important to do whatever possible to protect our family and to minimize the spread of the disease.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.