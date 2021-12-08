As the only state in the nation to adopt Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) rules, school funding across the state of Colorado has been negatively impacted, and the Telluride School District (TSD) is no exception. A total of 118 of the state’s 178 school districts are now saddled with a taxation correction resulting from a decades-long practice that incorrectly reduced local taxes for education based on what’s now been determined to be a “misinterpretation” of the Colorado Constitution. Consequently, most Colorado taxpayers will see property tax increases, beginning this month, as mandated by House Bill 21-1164, which was signed into law in June and meant to untangle the misunderstanding by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) and others regarding how Colorado’s TABOR rules should be interpreted.
TSD Finance Director Christine Reich explained that district voters passed a de-TABOR initiative in 1987, when the district’s mill levy was 9.815. The district’s mill levy for total program revenues dropped to its lowest point of 7.281 mills in 2009. The CDE incorrectly further reduced the district’s mill levy to its current level of 6.053. As a result, the district’s target mill levy is 7.281, meaning that it has 1.228 in temporary tax credits.
“Since the recession of 2009 and the resulting inability to increase taxes to previous levels due to TABOR limitations, the state has had to establish a budget stabilization factor to withhold needed funding to schools,” Reich explained. “Over this period, Telluride has had a total of $12.114 million of funding withheld, including $770,729 this school year. This mill levy correction is not expected to increase funding for Telluride schools.”
House Bill 21-1164 requires districts to determine what their correct mill levy should be, assuming the unauthorized reductions had never taken place. Tax credits were put in place in December 2020 to backfill the difference between a district’s current mill levy and the mill levy that should have been in place because of the de-TABOR vote. The legislation also requires CDE to develop a gradual correction plan for affected districts, allowing them to increase their local property tax collections by a small amount every year until the tax credits are zero.
Consequently, TSD taxpayers will see a maximum of one mill increase in their 2021 property tax year (to a total of 7.053 mills) and then a .228 mill increase the following year (for a total of 7.281 mills). For a residential property in 2021 with an actual property value of $500,000, the impact of one additional mill will be $35.75. For a non-residential property in 2021 with an actual value of $500,000, the impact of one additional mill will be $145.
The addition of these funds into the education funding system should free up state money for education that otherwise would have been used to “backfill” the under collection of local property taxes. As a result, the legislature will have access to additional state funds for education. In the 2021-22 school year, the legislature chose to allocate these funds to at-risk and English learner students in Colorado school districts.
Over the past decade, district voters have approved mill levy overrides to fund school improvements. In 2012 and again in 2018, TSD voters approved mill levy overrides to maintain class sizes, attract and retain high quality teachers and staff, augment programming, and to support student achievement and the cost of general obligations. In 2018, the total amount of monies spent was set at an amount not to exceed 30 percent of total program funding.
In 2014, TSD voters also approved $24 million of debt to add 10 classrooms; renovate existing spaces; increase security and energy efficiency infrastructure; and generally to construct, repair and equip district buildings. The following year, $22.26 million of bonds were issued for said project funding.
TSD recently completed a refunding of the bonds issued in 2015, following the November 2014 approval by voters. This refunding delivers $1.657 million in interest savings which, combined with the subsequent upgrade of the district’s GO Bond credit rating to Aa1 by Moody’s Investor Service, also allowed the district to issue the remaining authorized bonds from the 2014 election to generate net proceeds of $2.033 million for needed infrastructure repairs and other eligible projects without increasing TSD’s bond levy. Reich added that this bond refunding and issuance will not increase the total dollar amount of tax assessments.
“TSD sold $15.405 million of new bonds and the proceeds are held in an escrow to pay for interest and principal of the 2015 bonds until their call date in December 2024 at which time they will be paid off,” Reich said.
For more information on the state-wide mill levy correction, visit cde.state.co.us/cdefinance/milllevycorrection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.