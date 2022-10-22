This fall is an ideal time to get inoculated to protect against severe cases of both influenza and Covid-19, experts say.
“Vaccine clinics have been in full swing this fall,” said Grace Franklin, public health director of San Miguel County Public Health. “We’ve had ongoing interest in both the new bivalent (Covid-19) boosters and flu vaccines since early September. Public Health has provided over 250 flu vaccines to date.” And as of Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to statistics in the state’s database, “over 930 San Miguel County residents aged 12-and-up have received the updated Covid booster,” Franklin added. “Given this high demand, we’ve added additional clinic days and also have the state bus coming to Telluride once a month.”
There is an ample supply of both Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters, Franklin added.
“Supplies seem steadier now than when the bivalent boosters were first approved,” she said. “Our team has not had an issue with new orders. Both (MRNA) vaccines are safe and effective. The best vaccine to get is the one that is most readily available.”
Earlier this week, the health department received the new Pfizer bivalent boosters for ages 5-11, “and we have the Moderna boosters for ages 6-11 as well,” Franklin said. This coming Tuesday (Oct. 25), public health will host a Halloween Fair in the TIS Gym from 1-5 p.m., featuring snacks, crafts, resources and both flu and Covid vaccines for the whole family (learn more about the county’s upcoming clinics at tinyurl.com/j6pfwpmr).
Additional vaccine clinics arrive next weekend: The state’s vaccine bus will take up residence from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Carhenge Parking Lot in downtown Telluride, and the bus will be parked again the following day at the Granita Building and Playground, at 560 Mountain Village Blvd., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Three more clinics will be held Nov. 1, Nov. 4, and Nov. 8 at the Public Health Dept., located at 333 W. Colorado Ave.
On Wednesday, the FDA authorized a booster shot for Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, which targets the original version of the virus. “Public Health has Novavax on hand and is administering it on an as-needed basis,” Franklin said. “This vaccine is not as up-to-date as the Pfizer and Modern bivalent vaccines,” which have been formulated to target the Omicron variant, “and is mainly recommended for individuals who cannot or will not receive the MRNA vaccines. On the same webpage where you can sign up for a vaccine appointment, we provide our main phone number and ask people to call us for a Novavax appointment. We’ve had a couple of people reach out to us for this vaccine.”
Last May, Novavax announced it was studying a version of its vaccine that would specifically target Omicron, as well as a bivalent booster — which targets both the original strain of the virus, and a later one — “but results of that work have not been revealed to date,” according to a story earlier this week in Stat News. The booster “can only be used as a first booster shot,” Stat News added. “Anyone who has already had one or multiple boosters cannot opt to get this vaccine at this point.”
“It’s important for people of all ages to stay up-to-date with their Covid vaccines, especially coming into the winter and holiday season,” when people are gathering indoors, Franklin emphasized. “We encourage everyone 5 and older who is two months out from their last booster to get the updated bivalent booster.”
Like Covid-19, the influenza virus mutates, and therefore keeping up to date with this vaccine is crucial, too. San Miguel County offers both regular and “high-dose” flu shots, for ages 65 and up. The latter is designed “to help last longer into the flu season,” so at-risk individuals don’t have return for a second dose deeper into winter, Franklin explained.
“We only recommend a second dose of the flu vaccine for select populations, typically children receiving their first dosage,” Frankin explained.
The vaccine is designed to prime the immune system the same way the Covid and other vaccine series do.
“We recommend high-risk individuals get their vaccines at the end of September or in October to ensure their protection is robust when influenza is at its peak,” Franklin said.
And influenza looks to be on the way to the Western Slope.
“We’re currently seeing dozens of positive cases of influenza each week, and the majority of those cases are for Influenza A” (the only strain known to cause global epidemics of flu disease), said Dan Weaver, a spokesman for UC Health, on the Front Range. “Cases in Colorado have also increased over the past several weeks. We’re seeing strong interest in influenza vaccines, but as always, we would love to see more people choose to be protected from the flu. Now’s an ideal time to get a vaccine.”
