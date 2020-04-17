There’s a lot to be anxious and unhappy about during a pandemic — particularly if you’re a human, which is to say, a creature prone to worry.
Animals, on the other hand, tend to take things a day at a time.
“They live in the moment,” said Ellen Williamson, founder of the Telluride Humane Society. She’s witnessed the remarkable effects that pets — which take unalloyed joy in the very simplest of pleasures, such as the lateral trajectory of a fetid tennis ball — have had on humans these past few weeks.
“Remember when it all started?” Williamson said of what feels like forever ago (but which is really only about a month), when everyone began mostly staying home.
“We were allowed to go out to walk the dog,” Williamson recalled.
And people did. And connections were fostered. And speaking of foster: today the Telluride Humane Society, whose mission is the successful placement of cats and dogs in loving homes, is having more success at exactly that than ever before.
“We’ve never been busier,” Williamson said. It’s a national trend — people who suddenly have time and space reaching out to foster cats and dogs — expressed in a particularly Telluride kind of way.
“The outreach and the demand we’re experiencing is unprecedented,” Williamson said, but the way in which this is happening is not through (as you might expect) THS’ website, which boasts “profiles” of only a couple of available pets.
“All of our pets are in foster care at this time,” Williamson explained, “and due to the challenges of Covid-19, meeting individuals in their homes is not an option.”
Instead, an informal network of interested pet owners and animal lovers has sprung up: people “who are at home and thinking, even if I can’t have a dog or cat at this time, I know who can,” Williamson said. A sense of “connectedness” between neighbors has always existed in Telluride “and now even more so. We’ve had so many people who have been helping in the adopting and fostering process from home, by connecting us with their friends or other family members. It’s become a beautiful thread within our community, where pets in need are finding loving homes. We’ve even received a lot of requests (when there have been no pets listed on the website) of people wanting to be on a ‘list’ if this type of dog or that type of cat becomes available. There were never lists like this before! There were never requests like this before! It’s a complete change in society.”
And there is more good news: To help ease the financial burden of caring for a companion animal, the humane society recently set up a Pet Emergency Assistance fund. Two pet-food manufacturers — Canidae and Hill’s Science Diet — have donated hundreds of pounds of food, “and Ryan Gutzmer, the representative for (manufacturer) Boehringer-Ingelheim, has donated multiple packs of Frontline and vaccines for pets in need,” Williamson said. (Visit telluridehumanesociety.com for details.)
Pets can use our help right now: some are being abandoned due to the fear that they can infect humans with Covid-19.
“Especially in other countries, this is happening,” Telluride veterinarian Christine Capaldo said. “There’s absolutely no reason to abandon your pet at a shelter” because you’re afraid it could be a vector for the disease.
To date, two dogs in Hong Kong and two cats (one in Hong Kong and one in Belgium) have become infected with the coronavirus; all were sharing homes with owners who tested positive.
“There’s no evidence to suggest any of those infected pets became sick,” Capaldo said. “Studies are being done to determine whether these animals had an immune-response to the virus. And there’s no evidence at all that domestic animals can transmit the coronavirus to people.”
As you might guess, the American Veterinary Medical Association is keeping tabs on this subject.
“Until more is known about this virus, if you are ill with Covid-19 you should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just as you would restrict your contact with other people,” the organization says on its website.
For the latest, visit avma.org. And to donate to THS or for more information, go to telluridehumanesociety.com
