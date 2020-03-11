Below is a letter from Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez regarding council's decision to consider approving and issuing a request for proposals for the potential sale of Village Court Apartments at next week's council meeting. Look for a full story in the Friday edition of the Daily Planet.
Dear neighbors,
As public servants, Town Council’s top priority is to provide transparency in the actions, policies, and objectives of our local government. Our duty is to supply constituents with the opportunity to stay informed and to provide a platform to voice their comments or concerns.
I wanted to reach out on behalf of the Mountain Village Town Council to inform you that at our regularly scheduled meeting next week, Thursday, March 19, we will consider approving and issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the potential sale of Village Court Apartments (VCA).
Over the past few years, we have received numerous unsolicited offers to purchase our affordable housing complex and we felt it was necessary to explore a formal and transparent RFP process for receiving offers. Town Council has a fiscal responsibility to seek and explore long-term solutions that benefit our entire community.
I want to assure you that the proposed RFP process we are considering this month ensures that VCA will only be sold if a qualified buyer can prove their commitments that VCA will be maintained and operated at or above its current standards and that VCA will remain deed-restricted in perpetuity.
One benefit to selling the property is this could provide more opportunities for the town to invest further into other affordable housing opportunities in the future.
We see communication as a two-way street and will be providing three community forums scheduled for community members to voice their concerns or questions with Town Council members. Those forums are scheduled as follows:
- Friday, March 13, 12-2 p.m., third floor of the Municipal Building
- Monday, March 16, 5-7 p.m., Mountain Village Town Hall
- Monday, March 23, 5-7 p.m., Mountain Village Town Hall
There will also be an opportunity for public comment on Thursday, March 19 at the Town Council meeting. The consideration is scheduled for 10 a.m.
For a list of answers to many of your questions regarding this process (in both English and Spanish) or to share your thoughts with us via our website, please visit townofmountainvillage.com/VCARFP.
Thank you,
Laila Benitez
Mayor
Queridos vecinos,
Como servidores públicos, la principal prioridad del Consejo Municipal es proporcionar transparencia en las acciones, políticas y objetivos de nuestro gobierno local. Nuestro deber es proporcionar a los constituyentes la oportunidad de mantenerse informados y proveer una plataforma para expresar sus comentarios o inquietudes.
Yo me quería comunicar personalmente en nombre del Consejo Municipal de Mountain Village para informarles que en nuestra reunión programada para la próxima semana, jueves 19 de marzo, consideraremos aprobar y emitir una Solicitud de Propuesta (en inglés, “Request for Proposal,” o “RFP”) para la posible venta de Village Court Apartaments (VCA).
En los últimos años, hemos recibido numerosas ofertas no solicitadas para comprar nuestro complejo de viviendas asequibles y sentimos que es necesario explorar un proceso formal y transparente de RFP para recibir ofertas. El Consejo Municipal tiene la responsabilidad fiscal de buscar y explorar soluciones a largo plazo que beneficien a toda nuestra comunidad.
Quiero asegurarle que el proceso de RFP que se propone y que estamos considerando este mes garantiza que VCA solo se venderá si un comprador calificado puede probar que se compromete a que VCA se mantendrá y se operará a sus estándares actuals o aún mejor, y que VCA seguirá siendo escritura restringido a perpetuidad.
Un beneficio de vender la propiedad es que podría proporcionar más oportunidades para que la ciudad invierta más en otras oportunidades de vivienda asequible en el futuro.
Vemos la comunicación como una calle de doble sentido. Por lo tanto, proveeremos tres foros comunitarios programados para que los miembros de la comunidad expresen sus inquietudes o preguntas con los miembros del Consejo Municipal. Esos foros están programados para las fechas y los horarios a continuación:
● Viernes 13 de marzo, 12-2 p.m., tercer piso del Edificio Municipal, 411 Mountain Village Blvd.
● Lunes 16 de marzo, 5-7 p.m., Ayuntamiento de Mountain Village, 455 Mountain Village Blvd.
● Lunes 23 de marzo, 5-7 p.m., Ayuntamiento de Mountain Village, 455 Mountain Village Blvd.
***Habrá servicio de traducción del idioma inglés al español y vice versa
También habrá una oportunidad para comentarios públicos el jueves 19 de marzo en la reunión del Ayuntamiento. La consideración está programada para las 10 a.m.
Por favor, diríjanse a townofmountainvillage.com/VCARFP para una lista de preguntas comunes con respuestas o para compartir sus pensamientos con nostoros.
Gracias,
Laila Benitez
Alcalde
