While the number of people working from home has rocketed to unprecedented levels as a result of the pandemic, this trend doesn’t appear to be waning. Today’s digital nomads feel as productive and engaged outside of a traditional office setting and desire an ever-increasing amount of flexibility. The “work from anywhere” kind. This new flexibility can benefit both a business and an employee. While businesses can attract top talent not limited to a specific geographic area, employees can choose a home base that best accommodates their lifestyle. But building a remote or hybrid company also comes with some challenges, which is why Telluride Venture Network (TVN) has created the Work from Anywhere Boot Camp, according to a news release.
The focus of TVN’s Work from Anywhere Boot Camp is to teach best practices for operating and growing a remote or hybrid scalable company. The boot camp is designed to help founders struggling with core challenges like how do you stay aligned on team goals? How do you stay in sync with work across the company? How do you share learnings across the company? How do you keep talented employees motivated and engaged in the work? How do you build a great company culture?
The world is now experiencing an explosion in experimentation that will influence what the future of work looks like. A growing number of technology solutions and tools like Clickup, Asana, Monday and Slack help facilitate efficiencies, but they don’t solve all of the issues facing businesses. TVN’s Work from Anywhere Boot Camp covers skills that are necessary for any work environment, but take on even greater importance in a remote or hybrid setting. Participants will learn tools for goal setting, work prioritization and planning, learning integration, accountability, and respectful confrontation, along with remote aspects of some functional areas like sales and technology. Guest speakers from companies built with a remote-first mindset will share their best practices and playbooks. The boot camp concludes with a dinner where founders have the opportunity to interact with TVN mentors and trustees in addition to local investors.
The two-week boot camp is scheduled for March 21 to April 1, with the first week (March 21-25) held remotely and the second week (March 28 to April 1) held in-person in Telluride. For more information and to apply, visit tellurideventurenetwork.com/event/work-from-anywhere. The program is open to any company with a footprint in Colorado, though priority will be given to companies with employees based in rural Colorado. The participation fee is $1,000 per company, which includes housing for up to two founders during the second week of the program. Fee waivers will be considered for promising startups where the fee is burdensome.
The Telluride Venture Network is looking for mentors to help guide local small businesses, as well as high-growth startups graduating from TVN boot camps. If you have started a business, currently own a business or have experience in a particular area of business please consider volunteering your time as a mentor. To learn more about the mentorship program and to complete a mentor application, visit tellurideventurenetwork.com/mentor, or contact Annemarie Jodlowski at annemarie@tellurideventurenetwork.com.
Launched in 2013, the Telluride Venture Network is a nationally recognized, award-winning entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports new, innovative and growing businesses. TVN is rooted in the innovation of our area that included Nicolas Tesla’s first AC power transmission to power the mines. TVN’s mission to diversify the regional economy has resulted in over 75 graduating companies, hundreds of new jobs, millions of investment dollars raised, thriving mentor and trustee networks, and the birth of a few high-impact efforts such as the Telluride Venture Fund, a regional loan fund, and an active coworking space. For more information, visit tellurideventurenetwork.com.
