The parking lot outside of the Shandoka apartments is in line for a facelift, as officials continued discussions regarding the area known as Lot L during a special Telluride Housing Subcommittee meeting Wednesday morning.
Plans for a 960-space parking structure, between 35-45 affordable housing units and 5,000-10,000 square feet of transit-oriented commercial use, among other components, were previously discussed, but the design team has made some changes since the last meeting in August. While the 960 parking spots haven’t changed, the employee housing number is between 29-43 now, with approximately 3,200 square feet of commercial use. Plus, bike parking, trash and recycling and composting for Shandoka, as well as public restrooms. The idea is to also make the lot a transit hub for local and regional traffic.
“We are midway through this project, which is to determine the feasibility of a concept plan for a parking structure and housing project on Lot L,” town program director Lance McDonald said. “ … At the last meeting, which was on Aug. 31, we reviewed two different concept alternatives for how to accomplish those programmatic goals on the site. The committee was directed that we continue with a four-level parking structure with a little bit more parking, comprising a fifth level, although it doesn't really extend all the way up to the fifth level, because it's just a ramp, and to work on a lot of different items, which the consultants will go through, but basically to give more thought to how the pedestrian traffic flow is accommodated on the eastern side of the project. So we've achieved those, we've come back with a concept plan for your consideration. The idea is to get comments on this concept plan as we move towards finalizing this project in November, late October. So we're on schedule for the project. And we're it seems like we have coalesced around the concept that seems to be achieving the programmatic goals that the committee have set forth.”
Randy Rhoads of Cushing Terrell talked through the recent tweaks, which incorporated previous feedback.
“We're really focused on the feasibility of this idea. So just like Lance was saying, we were tasked to put together a program. So we tested the site for its capacity and ability. Also, like (Lance) said, we presented a couple of different options last time and got some reactions and direction related to what to further study. But this is about really getting to the end result of handing the town a package of information that the town could decide, ‘Does this make sense to proceed further with the design?’”
DeLanie Young and Geneva Shaunette were the only two subcommittee members in attendance during the Wednesday morning meeting. The subcommittee also held another, similar special public meeting Wednesday evening. The second meeting was not completed by press time Wednesday afternoon. The current Lot L Feasibility Study and Concept Plan is a component of the larger Southwest Area Plan.
Laura Dougherty, Cushing Terrell project manager and architect, explained the design team has identified additional opportunities based on recommendations they’ve received since August. Such opportunities include enhancing the pedestrian flow in the area, green spaces, public spaces and keeping the overall height of a new structure under 50 feet. The maximum height outlined in the current concept is 36 feet. Proposed street light poles on the parking structure’s top level could be 12 feet in height, but officials and the design team discussed alternative lighting options that wouldn’t need to be placed as high. Traffic flow and accessibility, especially for tour buses and similar public transit vehicles, were also discussed Wednesday morning.
With such a substantial increase in parking, Young also suggested potentially upping enforcement.
“I'm just putting this out there for council consideration as this project, hopefully, moves forward, enforcement. And it sounds to me like if we're adding something like this, we may need an actual person dedicated to simply parking enforcement throughout the entirety of town. And that's all they do. Because if this is there, Silver Jack and parking still occurring on the streets, whatever that looks like, just we'd need to keep that in mind,” she said. “Because if this moves forward, and for anyone who's listening, I did use the word ‘if’ because this is a feasibility study, we want to make sure it is managed properly and that it is managed the most efficiently that it can be just because we have to look at all the stuff.”
Dougherty explained the design team plans to have a final concept plan for officials by the end of November.
“We're here with our concept plans, so we're down to one scheme that we just reviewed. And then we would like to target early November for bringing all of those other pieces, those considerations we just discussed, relative to cost and phasing, to really pull the whole plan together, and then refining that overall draft concept to submit and target that final (concept plan) with your feedback by the end of November,” she said.
For more information and to sign-up for project updates, visit engagetelluride.org/Lot-L.
