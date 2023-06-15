'Someone's always here' for those who seek help

Music and indulging: they seem to go together, until they don’t.
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, once infamous for his addictions to narcotics and alcohol, is today acclaimed not only for brilliant musicianship, but for the compassion and comradeship he’s extended to those struggling with substance abuse.
Wood reportedly quit using for good not by spending thousands of dollars in rehab, but by attending meetings offered by Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
“I left rehab and did it for myself,” Wood told Mojo magazine. “I felt I knew what to do — fellowship. I did 90 meetings in 90 days, and I did the same again. Didn’t need the rehab place. I did it through the meetings.”
The meetings are free, open to all, and take place all over the world. Because many — like the ones in Telluride — are held not only in person but also these days via Zoom, you can attend online from anywhere.
“Our meetings never stop during offseason,” said spokesperson “Rebecca,” whose identity is anonymous to everyone but fellow attendees.
Local AA get-togethers are held in Christ Church every day of the week, as well as online (the Zoom meeting code is 825-3167-0042).
And now, more days than not, there are two meetings.
“We recently added morning meetings on Mondays and Thursdays,” Rebecca said.
The weekly meeting schedule now looks like this:
Sunday: 5:30 p.m. (‘12 & 12’ meeting)
Monday: 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m.
Wednesday: 5:30 p.m. (closed meeting)
Thursday: 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (‘Big Book’ meeting)
Friday: 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Women’s Meeting)
Those are just the AA meetings.
There is also a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (Zoom code: 498-192-742).
Al-Anon is meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. (Zoom code: tinyurl.com/ywdee55w5).
Families, friends and observers are welcome to attend the Al-Anon meeting, and families are welcome at certain AA meetings, as well.
In general, local meetings “are pretty well attended,” Rebecca said. “We get anywhere from six to 30 or more,” depending on the time of year.
When town is busy, meetings are more likely to be, too — which can be a solace and inspiration to all.
“We love to see visitors,” Rebecca said. “We love it when new people come in — we get to meet them and to hear new stories.”
Telluride’s chapter is famous for its fellowship.
“We always welcome newcomers,” Rebecca said. “The first Friday of the month, we have a fellowship dinner, where we all go out together.”
NA meetings “are very popular and well-attended,” she added, and the women’s meeting, on Saturday afternoons at 4 p.m., appears to be going strong.
“I think it’s really important for women to have a safe place to come to, in order to share, and to be open in a way that you can’t be in a mixed meeting,” Rebecca said. “A women’s meeting has been tried several times before in Telluride without success.”
The latest is now three years old, “and it looks like this one is going to last,” Rebecca said.
Telluride is not the only place that hosts AA meetings in this region.
“There are meetings at 7 a.m. Thursdays and Sundays in Ridgway at the big church across from Town Park, and in Norwood and Nucla,” Rebecca said. “You can find all the Western Slope meeting times on AA’s website. When I travel internationally, I look up meetings online.”
The point is that these get-togethers are readily accessible at any time — and in any place — to those who would like to reach out.
The explosion of online meetings in the COVID era has helped enormously with this, but there is nothing like communing with those who truly understand — who live this life — in person.
This brings us back to why Telluride’s chapter recently added two more meetings.
The fellowship “never stops,” Rebecca said simply. “When somebody shows up, we always have someone there.”
If you’d like a list of meetings sent to your phone, call 970-729-1120.
Also, call 970-245-9649 or 888-333-9469 anytime if you need someone to talk to.
