In monitoring and managing the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, local officials must make sure that the ability to provide adequate testing is one of the top priorities.
Over the past several months, San Miguel County has administered over 1,200 nasal and swab PCR (polymerise chain reaction) tests between the Telluride Regional Medical Center and Norwood’s Uncompahgre Medical Center, according to county public health director Grace Franklin. As of Wednesday, there were around 120 pending tests, as officials were still awaiting results, she added.
The county public health department and the med centers have worked hand in hand throughout the pandemic, which has been beneficial to all, Franklin said.
“San Miguel County Public Health Department has been evaluating how we could help support their testing response, whether through offering additional test options, providing resources and staff or other means,” she explained. “Both facilities have been able to test all symptomatic people and close contacts to known positives, which is a strong metric.
“However, this has been a huge logistical lift on their ends. As we learn more about the virus and have better tools to respond, we need to flex into quicker, more reliable testing options. Both med centers have been nimble to send tests to different labs based on processing turnaround times, and looking towards rapid test options.”
As of press time Friday afternoon, the county had 48 total positive virus cases, including seven active, according to the sanmiguelcountyco.gov COVID-19 dashboard.
The latest case announced Wednesday morning — a 51-year-old male from Montrose — is related to a previous positive and linked to additional positives within the same company, according to a county news release. The workplace exposure occurred while the staff traveled out of state. The team has staff from several counties, with only one confirmed positive case residing in San Miguel County that was previously reported, according to the release. All workers were tested, the majority experiencing symptoms, with additional tests pending for both staff and close contacts, as of press time.
The additional case has not been included on the dashboard since the individual resides outside of the county, which is the county’s policy regarding recording.
There have been six new cases announced since the Fourth of July, including five that are not related to previously known positives. Prior to the most recent cases, there were 12 new cases within a week at the end of June, after a month-plus without an active positive case in the county. County officials have said additional positive cases are to be expected, especially as the county’s economy slowly reopens, including the lodging sector.
In monitoring the impact of the pandemic locally, public health officials are constantly evaluating caseload and trends, hospital and testing capacity, and contact tracing in determining public health orders.
After a busy Fourth of July weekend, Franklin said officials will be “keeping a close eye” on those metrics in the coming weeks, though following public health guidelines — wearing a facemask and maintaining six feet of physical distance, mainly — is still one of the best ways to combat the spread of the coronavirus locally.
“(The Fourth of July) weekend was busy. However, the risk of increased visitors and part-time locals can be minimized by the health behaviors we all chose to protect one another. Wearing a mask, keeping group sizes small and distancing are simple but effective tools to slow the spread of the virus. With a holiday weekend, we hope that people maintained these best practices,” she added. “If people start to feel sick, they should stay home and call their provider. It can take up to 14 days from exposure to COVID to develop symptoms. As a community, we need to take ownership in our individual responsibilities to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.