The Mountain Village Design Review Board approved Thursday a final design review and provided a recommendation to Mountain Village Town Council on the major subdivision and rezone associated with the major amendment to the 109R hotel project.
The final design review passed with a 5-2 vote, as board members Scott Bennett and David Craige opposed the latest design. The major subdivision and rezone recommendations passed unanimously.
The project applicant is Tiara Telluride LLC, which owns the Mountain Village Hotel site, located where North Village Center Parking lot currently sits across from The Peaks. The 109R planned unit development (PUD), which is also known as Mountain Village Hotel PUD, was first approved in 2010 and has received two PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which was set to expire this month. But in August, Town Council voted to extend the PUD vesting rights for a third time through September 2023. Council will consider the project on first reading Jan. 19.
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses has provided a letter of intent to operate the proposed hotel. The project currently proposes 50 hot beds, 20 condominiums, 31 lodge units, 18 employee dorms, two employee apartments, restaurants, conference space, hotel amenity spaces and improvements to Village Center plazas. Improvements to abutting town-owned open space, including back-of-house access, the Village Center trash enclosure and stair access from Mountain Village Boulevard to the Village Center Plaza area, are also proposed. There are also plans for 22 subterranean parking spaces, which weren’t in the initial scope. The current maximum height is 88 feet, 9 inches, which was previously reduced after receiving feedback from officials.
Adam Raiffe, Vault Design creative architect, explained during the August meeting that the latest design fits in line with such suggestions. Now the building sits back into the lot and appears much lower than it actually is, he said.
“We took a hard look at this design, through the comments of Town Council and participants in the Village. And what we've done here is we've reduced most of the asks that we heard at previous council meetings. We've reduced our height down to below the original PUD. And we've reduced our average height down far below the 65 and change, down to 58 and change. And it wasn't just with a broad hand that we chopped out mass on this building. And we've taken out nearly 20 percent of the mass in this building,” Raiffe had explained.
The changes didn’t go unnoticed and were much appreciated by board members Thursday.
“I have seen this now three times, I think, three or four meetings that we've been through. And I feel like every iteration, to me, is better. I think the design team is listening, which isn't always the case, but I commend them for that. I think when I opened the packet last weekend, and I saw the height was now more within the comp plan requirements, I was super pleased to see that, because we got so much pushback,” board member Shane Jordan said after town staff and the applicant went over the most recent design and changes, but before the official vote for the final design review was conducted.
The most discussed aspects of the project Thursday included exterior lighting and associated lighting fixtures, common area landscaping and furniture, vehicle access, and the placement of the trash enclosure. Bennett cited the building’s height as his main reason for dissenting, while Craige noted the lighting, among other things, after the vote. But most members agreed the design is an improvement from the initial plans and commended the team for taking their comments and concerns seriously in tweaking the project.
“I think they have worked hard to address all our concerns and work with it to make it an interesting building. You guys have been responsive to our needs,” board member Greer Garner said, noting that she’d still like to see more about the overall exterior light the hotel will give off. “ … I really do embrace the experience that you're trying to create, because I think it's something that the core needs. And it's life-giving. … I really think that they've created a great product. And I do think it's going to be a notable building (in the core), which is a great thing to have because we don't have that.”
