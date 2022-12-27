Telluride is receiving a late Christmas present in the form of significant snowfall this week. Forecasts call for up to 12 inches of snow in town, thanks to a high-moisture snowstorm that’s hitting the San Juans Tuesday evening through Wednesday.
“We have a storm system coming in, really the spill mostly starts (Tuesday) evening. And there's a lot of moisture moving in with the storm, something called an atmospheric river, so lots of moisture and southwest flow starting (Tuesday) evening,” said Matthew Alexa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Grand Junction office. “There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the San Juan Mountains that goes into effect at 5 p.m. (Tuesday) through 5 a.m. Thursday. … We are expecting snow in the San Juans, 10 to 20 inches, maybe higher amounts up to two feet.”
The first big dump of the year could result in more snowfall in higher elevations, Alexa added.
“For Telluride itself, we have for the storm, this is through Thursday morning, 12 inches, or over a foot of snow,” he said Tuesday morning. “And then higher amounts as you get towards like Camp Bird and some of the higher elevations around Telluride towards the east, we're looking at upwards of 15 to 18 inches, possibly, up there. But for Telluride itself, looks like 12 inches is what we've got in there for this storm.”
Temperatures are expected to drop this week as well.
“We're looking at as low as 30 (Tuesday night), and then (Wednesday) a high of 36,” Alexa said, adding that the Telluride area temps will remain low enough to turn the impending moisture into steady snowfall. “ … Telluride will be cool enough that with snow starting (Tuesday night) and then continuing, it should stay all snow. What our prediction from our forecast has in there, I don't think think that's going to be much of an issue as far as rain versus snow. It looks like that temperatures will be high of 36 (Wednesday), then you know as we get into Wednesday night, that's when they're cold. We get a low of 12 degrees and then 27 for a high on Thursday. That's after the storm exits. And then we do get a bit of a break. Then there was another (weather pattern) coming in for that following weekend, too.”
Another system could pile another foot or so on top of the week’s overall snowfall, he added, but Tuesday was too early to predict exactly how much the weekend weather may bring.
“This one's bringing in lots of really good moisture. The next system comes across, looks like Saturday into Sunday, and it looks like most of its on Sunday. We could see some significant snow with it,” Alexa explained. “But at this time, as far as the exact amounts go, it is kind of kind of too early to tell. … It looks like you could see another foot or higher, at least that’s what some of the models are indicating potentially with this the next one, so it does look like it'll bring another round of some good accumulating snowfall for sure.”
With a base depth of 20 inches, Telski has received 62 inches so far this season, according to a snow report Tuesday morning. Lifts 6, 12, 13 and 14 are now open, as well as Prospect Bowl with access from the top of 5 and 11. Lift 7 is open for uphill access only.
“More terrain coming soon,” the report read. “Do you snow dance!”
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
