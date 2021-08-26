Call it the low-flow edition of Ridgway’s annual, watery festival.
RiverFest — the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Uncompaghre Watershed Partnership (UWP) — returns to Rollans Park this weekend after a break in 2020. It will look a little different from past years because there’s a little less water to play on.
RiverFest usually takes place earlier in the season.
“Because I chose this time of year hoping we’d be in a better place” COVID-wise, organizer Tanya Ishikawa said, “the flows are super-low, but the rains have helped. I was at the river earlier this week, there’s still not tons of water, it’s still a lot of fun to play in, and much safer” than it might ordinarily be.
This is good, because a signature feature of RiverFest is Junk of the Unc, a float race featuring homemade crafts. In addition to the award given to the most “amazing” handcrafted boat each year, the owner of the craft that prevails in 2021 will receive a Sawyer Summit Kayak Paddle (a $335 value) donated by Alpacka Raft, Ishikawa said. As she put it: “Entrants are welcome to bring their homemade craft to float, or possibly carry, across the water to the finish line.”
In addition to Junk, the event at Rollans Park will include Inflatables Bonanza, “a low-flow edition of river races where only inflatable crafts can compete on a short course on the Uncompahgre” for a chance to win an award by Ridgway artist Joanne Taplin. More aquatic merriment will come in the form of rubber ducky races — “super fun with this low flow,” Ishikawa said — where the speediest buoyant waterfowl of them all will secure its owner an overnight stay at Basecamp 500, an eclectic lodge featuring glamping tents, tiny homes and RVs outside Ridgway.
And given that the subject matter is liquid, handcrafted beverages will flow, too: “We always have Colorado Boy beer and our margaritas are not from a can,” Ishikawa stressed. The event’s bartender Anthony Ramsey “has been making them for years, and really takes his job seriously.”
Musical vibes will flow right alongside the river, where popular local Americana duo Doug and Heather will be the warm-up act for the Jack Hadley Band, a blues trio from the Front Range. At 12:30 p.m., Ute Mountain Ute Regina Whiteskunk “will be speaking with her father about Ute water uses and history in the area,” Ishikawa said.
It’s all to raise awareness of the local watershed (RiverFest is the UWP’s biggest fundraiser of the year). Admission is free.
“It’s the drinks people buy, and the vendor fees and the silent auction that pay for putting on the festival,” Ishikawa said. “All the sponsorships that we’ve earned end up going to support our programs.”
The event’s top sponsors include the Double RL Ranch, Alpine Bank, Mountain Market, the Town of Ridgway, Rocky Mountain Cannabis and Wolfpaw Ranch.
One program is a remediation project at an abandoned mine in Governor Basin outside Ouray, where the UWP will work to consolidate mine-tailings, move water away from the tailings, and cover up the tailings. “It’s in an area where not a lot of people hike, but it’s at the top of the watershed,” Ishikawa said of the project’s importance. “We started working on it in the summer of 2018, the funding was approved in 2019, and we thought we’d be on the ground last year.”
Yet they weren’t, because of delays relating to the pandemic.
Instead, the project is slated to go forward in 2022. “We hope to be on the ground in the summer of 2022,” Ishikawa said. “The on-the-ground work should take just four to six weeks. Then, it’s a matter of monitoring it for a couple of years, and seeing whether the water is actually staying away from the tailings, and testing to see if it’s actually cleaner because it’s staying away from the tailings.”
“Our keystone projects are remediation, but there’s so much that can be done in this area” to help the local watershed, and raise awareness of its importance, she added. The funds UWP raises assist with all of it. For example, “We’ve got a recreation committee that’s helping to teach people about etiquette on the water, and where it’s safe to boat.” The results of a project that created four new vertical, seven-foot-high banners, with easy-to-read information about water ecology, will be displayed at the fest this weekend. “They show maps of the watershed, and diagrams of how the flows go, and talk about who uses our water,” Ishikawa said. “I’ll be unveiling them at the fest, and we’ll be taking them to local schools, and to other festivals. We have them to go with us. It’s going to be great.”
The Ridgway RiverFest is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Rollans Park this Saturday. For more about the UWP’s many projects, visit uncompaghrewatershed.org.
