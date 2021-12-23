Brian Aitken, 38, of Telluride was formally charged regarding a Nov. 19 incident during which he allegedly shot a man at a property near the Telluride Middle/High School campus.
Aitken is charged with attempted second-degree murder this week, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He has denied the charges and is free on bond.
The Telluride Marshal’s Office, which is overseeing the investigation, initially charged him with criminal attempt first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.
The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. Nov. 19 in a residence on the 700 block of West Galena Avenue, which is near the school campus. Authorities responded after receiving “multiple” 911 calls through dispatch, according to a Town of Telluride statement at the time. The schools were also temporarily placed on lockdown.
The victim has not been publicly identified, but they were “transported to a trauma hospital and has since been released,” according to the town statement.
