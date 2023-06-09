In 2021, Frankie Zampini Davies and Cristina Dickson, both former ski instructors, took their shared loves of outdoor adventure and motorcycles and turned them into Telluride Moto, a motorcycle rental, custom tour provider and adventure school based in Placerville.
Since then, the husband-and-wife pair have been busy.
In the past two years, Telluride Moto has become a certified Dirt Bike and Adventure School with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF), an internationally known developer of rider education and safety curricula.
Dickson explained that to achieve this, Telluride Moto staff gained certifications through MSF for both dirt bikes and ADVs (adventure motorcycles that are suitable for on- and off-road travel).
They also completed Colorado Motorcycle Operator Safety Training, known as CO-MOST.
In addition, Telluride Moto built a private training facility on 70 acres that meets the standards required for acceptance into MSF’s Rider Education Recognition Program.
“We have three flat ranges from beginner to advanced and seven different loops to develop riding skills,” Dickson said. “We are proud to say that we can work with riders of all levels.”
Telluride Moto has also become an OHV (Off-Highway Vehicles) Agent.
Dickson explained that this means customers, including those coming from out of state, can register their OHVs for off-road use in Colorado through Telluride Moto.
Another new development? Beginner classes for women that were motivated by Dickson’s own experiences when she was first learning.
“I signed up for a class designed for anyone,” she recalled. “I remember being mentally, emotionally and physically challenged — my palms were so sweaty that it was hard to take the gloves off and I wasn’t sure if learning to ride a motorcycle was for me.
Dickson continued, “Three women were in my group and we immediately bonded through nerves. We went through all the skills and drills, pace and practice and I remembered how good the encouragement from my female peers was. The nerves became smiles and camaraderie.”
The experience was positive — “I felt proud and more confident than ever,” Dickson said of completing the class — but also piqued her interest in recreating the supportive environment she felt learning alongside other women.
So, this year, she and Zampini Davies are launching women’s classes at Telluride Moto that are full-day sessions with small class sizes of up to five riders.
“Motorcycle, gear and lunch are included in the price,” Dickson added.
Other offerings at Telluride Moto include MSF-accredited dirt bike and skills development classes and the Dual Sport Adventure Course, an overnight program that takes place once a month.
Telluride Ski and Snowboard School (TSSS) Director Noah Sheedy took part in a skills development class at Telluride Moto along with colleagues.
“It was a team-building day for us to get out of our comfort zone and work together,” he said.
Sheedy said it was a unique experience.
“Our role at the ski and snowboard school is teaching, and it’s always good to put ourselves in the role of student,” he said. “It was interesting to feel what our students may feel like.”
Sheedy noted that the TSSS group had varying levels of experience from veteran riders down to “never-evers” and praised the ability of the Telluride Moto staff to accommodate everyone.
“Frankie and Rick led us that day and they were awesome,” he recalled. “As educators, we understand how you introduce someone to a sport and the empathy side of being a teacher and they had that dialed in. The progression was amazing and we had a lot of fun.”
Sheedy continued, “Frankie is so obviously an educator. He was able to quickly assess our experience and comfort levels and adapt, even when he could see that some of us were picking up skills faster than others. I could never have imagined how good the experience was going to be. Honestly, I was blown away.”
Sheedy mentioned, too, that he left thinking about bringing his family, including his kids, along the next time.
Dickson pointed out that Telluride Moto does indeed cater to families and younger riders.
For instance, throughout June and July there is a Youth Moto Camp, an overnight program over two nights that offers lessons, meals, camping experience, motorcycle, games and time at McPhee Reservoir.
In addition to their expanded programs, Zampini Davies and Dickson have also installed a new reservations system and updated the Telluride Moto store where, said Dickson, a “new variety of motorcycle brands on protection gear, jerseys, pants, goggles and gloves are available.”
Dickson stressed that these recent developments complement Telluride Moto’s original mission: to provide motorcycle tours that are highly customized and involve places of scenic or historic interest, regional locations like the West End, the San Juan Skyway, the West Elk Loop and Unaweep Canyon.
She noted, too, that she and Zampini Davies continue to focus on flexibility.
“Call us with your requirements,” she said. “We can always find more dates and times and adapt to different schedules and requirements.”
It sounds like a lot of hard work for the couple, who also have two teenage children.
Dickson acknowledged that there have been challenges (“the weather”), but also emphasized the rewards, like Telluride Moto’s wealth of glowing reviews online as well as the satisfaction, personal and professional, that comes from doing what they love.
Said Dickson, “We love to help create new experiences that will become the memories of a lifetime. We love to be part of the adventure activities on offer in Telluride. We love connecting tourism with sports, and that our business keeps us moving in so many different ways.”
She added, “We just want our clients to have the best experience in Telluride.”
For more, visit telluridemoto.com.
