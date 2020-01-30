After Friday, Telluriders won’t see Tim McGough’s blue-jacket-clad figure on the slopes of the ski resort or around Mountain Village for a couple of weeks.
Program director for the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program (TASP), McGough travels to Japan this weekend in advance of a group of skiers and snowboarders who follow on Monday eager to experience the deep powder of Rusutsu, the largest resort on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, and to ramp up their independence and ability to travel overseas.
The nine-day trip includes a day at the famed Sapporo Snow Festival, plus seven nights and six days at the resort.
Before now, TASP led summertime ski and snowboarding trips to Nevados de Chillan in Chile, its first-ever international program.
“The first Chile trip was the top of our pyramid experience for 12 clients to travel to South America and chase the deep, deep snows that area gets,” McGough said. “We’ve now run that trip four times, the last trip being August 2018.”
McGough and his colleagues at TASP have now turned their attention to a Northern Hemisphere destination.
“Not everyone wants to ski in our summer,” he said. “We were also getting requests from those clients who came with us to Chile asking ‘What’s next?’”
McGough settled on Japan, which he described as “a no brainer”.
“It is a natural choice with the amount of snow they get and how passionate of a ski culture Japan is,” he said. “It has the most ski areas of any country in the world.”
McGough continued, “Being able to run this trip as well as a sold-out schedule for two weeks here in Telluride is a testament to how strong our program is to date. We also wanted to lead a destination trip within our own ski season, so that our clients will be able to click in and ski since they are in shape from the season. In Chile in August, it takes everybody a day or two of acclimating back into ski life.”
While Japan makes for a dream ski destination, McGough emphasized that equally as important to TASP clients is the opportunity to venture overseas.
“We love the supported international travel for individuals with physical disabilities,” McGough said. “It gives folks the opportunity and resources to potentially travel out of the country for the first time or, for military vets, the first time as a civilian.”
He added, “We say travel first, ski second.”
The Japan trip includes McGough and TASP Assistant Program Director Kendal Smith, plus 14 clients that are a mix of adaptive skiers and boarders, spouses and friends, as well as a handful of TASP-affiliated, able-bodied instructors who are paying their own way.
One of those adaptive skiers is Chad Ohmer, a retired Marine who suffered a severe leg injury in Afghanistan. He said he is looking forward to his first trip with TASP, as well as experiencing Japan, a ski destination that seems to be all the rage these days.
“It’s kind of become the Mecca of skiing,” Ohmer said. “It’s the place to go if you want to ski pow in the trees and have fun. ... I’m very excited about getting to go there and experience not just the skiing, but also the culture of Japan.”
Ohmer credits the Semper Fi Fund and Team Semper Fi for teaching him to ski after his injury. That was six years ago, and during that time, Ohmer went from newbie to a competitive ski racer on the Paralympic circuit.
“My coaches gave me a visual of where I could go with the sport — that I could ski competitively — and that was a big thing for me, that I could ski full-time,” he said. “I am no longer ski racing, so my next goals are to get more into big mountain, backcountry and free riding, and to just have fun in the powder. I also want to experience skiing in new places and in new and different countries, so this trip is a good opportunity for me.”
Michigan native Lauren Zbranchik has been a regular on TASP’s Chile trips since hearing about them through a friend, Tellurider and TASP board member David Sussman.
“David talked to me and said, ‘Lauren, I think this would be a good fit for you.’ Since I live in Michigan, we have ski hills, not real mountains,” she said. “Skiing is a passion of mine, and going to Chile gave me the opportunity to challenge myself and ski on larger and more difficult terrain.”
Zbranchik signed on to the Japan trip and said that she is looking forward to travelling again with TASP.
“I love how they run their trips,” she said. “I have a mild form of cerebral palsy and for me that means that I deal with muscle spasms and fatigue on a daily basis. This means walking up stairs and doing a lot of walking or long-distance walking without breaks or rest is very tiring. With TASP, the whole trip is designed and planned with individuals with disabilities in mind, but for those individuals to be as independent as possible.”
A four-tracker who uses skis and outriggers, Zbranchik remarked that she particularly likes how TASP organizes the skiers and boarders into small groups or pairs.
“I loved that format because I felt like I got to ski in areas where I felt comfortable and safe and with people who felt the same way and I had tons of fun doing it while exploring something new,” she said.
And then there is the camaraderie of travelling with similarly abled people, she pointed out.
“In my everyday life, I am usually the only person with CP or a disability and have to make adjustments throughout my day,” Zbranchik said. “On these types of trips, making adjustments is no big deal and we work together to help each other. I use handrails while walking up and down steps. In Chile, I discovered they did not have any handrails on any stairs. Everyone on the trip would offer me a hand walking on the stairs without having to ask.”
She added, “My absolute favorite part of these types of trips is everyone in the group deals with different things, but once we strap into our skis none of that matters, and we are out there tearing it up and participating in a sport that we love.”
