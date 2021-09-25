Every year, high school students throughout the area have the opportunity to participate in the Pinhead Institute’s Pinternship program, which pairs youth with mentors in their interested fields.
In 2020, about 30 students completed Pinternships and will be giving presentations about their experience during an event Wednesday at the Sheridan Opera House, the institute’s executive director Sarah Holbrooke said.
“We'll have two sessions. One from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and then another from 6:45-8:30 p.m. There's also a reception outside from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring layers,” she added.
Attenddees must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask indoors.
Any high school juniors that would like to apply during the next cycle of Pinternships must attend the event or email Holbrooke in advance. Applications are due the Friday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 19, and kids interested in applying should get involved with Pinhead sooner rather than later, Holbrooke explained.
“We are accepting applicants from the following schools — Olathe, Montrose, Ridgway, Telluride, Telluride Mountain School, Norwood, Nucla, Paradox, Dolores and Cortez,” she said. “We have students from all of those schools presenting Wednesday.”
The Pinternship process starts at the beginning of the year, and dealing with the uncertainly of the pandemic made the latest cycle more involved than usual, particularly finding housing for students.
“It was such a roller coaster. We accept and meet the kids and their families through January. In February we have the pleasure of starting to refine our placement possibilities. In March we heard from most of our mentors that in-person wasn't going to happen, due to the pandemic, which was completely understandable. In April we heard, ‘yes, the labs are opening up!’ In May we started reaching out and connecting kids to their mentors, and trying desperately to find housing for the students. Most ended up in Airbnbs and student sublets since few host families felt comfortable taking unrelated high schoolers into their homes. In June we heard ‘only vaccinated students.’ And by July most of our 30 interns were placed and on their way. So totally a rollercoaster from start to finish,” Holbrooke said.
She added that 80 percent of former Pinterns studied STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in a four-year college, while 83 percent went on to graduate and work in STEM-related fields.
“The only thing that didn't vary this year was the high quality and stick-to-it-iveness of our amazing Pinterns and the support from our families and mentors,” Holbrooke said. “I loved hearing from Sarah from Telluride about how much she loved her internship at Tybee Island Marine Science Center, plus a little sub-internship with a pediatric doctor, so both her interests were explored. I loved hearing about how Chris from Ridgway built his drone helicopter. I was thrilled to hear about all the STEM lessons that were involved in Kaleigh and Michael's internships at the Long Table Farms, where they worked really, really hard. And John from Telluride did us all a huge service when his data mining internship came up with amazing trends from our former interns.”
Anyone interested in hearing more about those internships should attend Wednesday’s event, but that’s not all the institute has going on, including the popular Lego Robotics program.
“I just love hearing about all the amazing things the kids got to study and absorb, and it all starts with a strong belief in the program and fearlessness in asking mentors to take in our amazing high schoolers. I am so proud to hear all they learned and what a growing experience this is. Not only do they learn in the lab or workplace, but they also learn about navigating new towns and cities and cultures and commuting,” Holbrooke said. “We are running seven FIRST Lego Robotics teams, and offer after school classes for younger kids every day of the week, so we need lots of volunteer help. If you're a student and get involved volunteering now, it shows how interested you are in Pinhead and STEM. We're a small nonprofit and we love our volunteers who make so much happen for us, along with our dedicated and hardworking staff, and it makes a difference if a student is willing to give us some of their precious time.”
All internships come at no cost to families, as travel and housing stipends are available for anyone who needs them. There is no cost to apply or participate.
“We want to make sure that all kids know they're welcome to apply and pursue this amazing experience,” Holbrooke said.
For more information, visit pinheadinstitute.org.
