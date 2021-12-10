The Telluride Ecology Commission is currently working on its 2022 work plan, which is based on the current document.
Officials discussed changes to next year’s plan during work session as part of their regular meeting Thursday afternoon via Zoom. Though no action was taken, the commission plans to approve the 2022 work plan at a future meeting. The current plan lists better management of ecosystems in the urban core and at the wildland interface, coexisting well with wildlife, minimizing adverse ecological impacts by humans, improving air and water quality and water conservation, and working toward a sustainable community as its main priorities.
“This work plan is based on the legislation that made the ecology commission, so these six categories are items that the ecology commission can work on. This has kind of became the template for the work plan,” said Karen Guglielmone, the town’s environmental and engineering division manager.
Commission members expressed they’d like an updated plan to feature more actionable items, including increased enforcement of current violations, and outreach events like community cleanups.
“We as a group have evolved further than this document has,” commission member Jonathan Greenspan said. “ … I wonder if we could put on the work plan things that boost this up, measurables, definitiveness, what we’re trying to accomplish, deadlines. … The content is fine, but getting something out of it more is what I'm trying to get at.”
He, and commission member Jenny Russell, explained most ecology events or efforts require members to put their time and money into them.
“Some of the things I’m getting at here is the fact that a couple of us have spent a lot of dollars and time, especially for programs like Live Like a Local to be very proactive, and it just kind of died unless I spend more of my own town and money on it,” Greenspan said.
Officials agreed more collaboration between entities is needed moving forward.
Regarding more enforcement, commission chair Kristen Rosenbaum suggested an additional code enforcement officer.
“There are quite a few things like the idling or even the snowmelt and clearing your driveway and those kind of things that we bump up against from time to time and code enforcement is mostly motivated by parking violations. The idea of advocating for some type of conservation code enforcement officer so that there would be someone who specifically looked into or enforced those particular codes,” she said.
Similarly, Greenspan explained increasing fines or more mandates would help with compliance.
“I look at other communities since I’ve been traveling a lot this year, … if you want to change the culture and want to get your point across then you’re going to have to put some type of enforcement or mandate in place, not a paper tiger, but something in place to say, ‘Guess what? You drop that stuff on the ground, it’s $1,500.’ These are the messages that get out there. If we can start installing those in our group here and share them with council and get staff to start implementing them then we are moving in the right direction,” he said.
The 2022 work plan needs to be approved by Telluride Town Council. The commission has also been working on updating the current Climate Action Plan, which most likely will go in front of council in early 2022, Guglielmone explained.
We’ve been working on a lot of the elements that folks were struggling with, basically the wordiness,” she said, adding she plans to have an updated draft before Christmas.
Commission members agreed the climate plan is a major focus right now for all involved.
In other ecology commission news, the idea of banning hunting on the “Wedge” area of the Valley Floor was brought up by commission member Madeline Allen at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting.
“I’m wondering what our role could be as an ecology commission to address this issue that we saw there still is with regard to hunting on the ‘Wedge.’ If there at least can be a place where we can help with education or raise awareness or put signs where appropriate or if we can collaborate with others like Sheep Mountain Alliance or other community organizations on this,” she said.
On Nov. 6, a bull elk was legally hunted on the area of public land, but the incident renewed an old concern about hunting being allowed so close to the private land of the Valley Floor, which has been home to elk herds over the years.
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young explained council will discuss the topic, as well as a recent letter town officials sent to the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), during its regular meeting Tuesday during a 10 a.m. work session. Local officials sent a similar letter to the organizations in 2009, but nothing came of it, she added.
“The letter went out Tuesday from the town with my signature on it to the Forest Service and CPW referring to the 2009 letter and asking that they eliminate hunting on that piece of land totally. We don’t know if they’re going to come. If they come, we’ve allowed 75 minutes for the work session. If they don’t come, we expect it to be shorter,” Young said. “It’s a time for people to make public comment if they wish. We’re hoping that it won’t entail much public comment, because we’re hoping they’ll say they understand and will work with us on this.”
