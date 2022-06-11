It’s no secret that what takes place throughout the year at the Telluride Science Research Center (TSRC) seems mysterious to most of us. But what is easily within grasp is the magnitude of the scientific minds that gather to discuss some of the most tantalizing topics in the science world. This week, June 11-15, an invite-only group of scientists are convening both in-person and virtually, for an in-depth discussion of quantum Annealing (QA). Led by Alejandro Lopez-Bezanilla, Andrew King, Cristiano Nisoli and Carleton Coffrin, the workshop will comprise a brain trust.
“The main goal of the workshop is to put in the same room researchers of all scientific disciplines that have a QA as the tool of choice to investigate physical, chemical, biological, etc. phenomena,” said Lopez-Bezanilla. “First outcome of the workshop is to connect with each other QA users that did not meet before, promoting possible collaborations and knowledge exchange. Learning from other colleagues’ field could be useful to transfer knowledge or skills to yours.’
A staff scientist of the Theoretical Division at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Lopez-Benzanilla’s primary field of research is materials modeling, the study of nano-materials properties with numerical methods on large computational clusters. At Los Alamos, Lopez-Benzanilla works with a quantum computer manufactured by D-Wave Systems Inc., called a quantum annealer.
“Quantum annealers are composed of an array of qubits that utilize effects known as quantum fluctuations to find the best possible solution of a problem,’ he explained.” After the D-Wave QA arrived to Los Alamos, the lab created one of the strongest QA users community, mainly around scientific applications. Los Alamos gathers one of the most diverse scientific populations on the world, with scientists and engineers of all specialties always ready to apply their knowledge and creativity to something new. With full access to a technology only available to a few groups on the world, we saw on D-Wave’s QA a great opportunity to develop a new research line.
“After publishing in high-impact factor journals our findings, I decided to organize the first meeting devoted exclusively to present and discuss about the use of QAs in scientific environments.”
Lopez-Benzanilla is no stranger to TSRC workshops and when he posed his idea for a QA workshop to TSRC executive director, Mark Kozark, the proposal was readily accepted. With a platform in place, the gathering will contemplate in-depth the possibilities presented by the D-Wave. It has, Lopez-Benzanilla explained, massive potential as a problem solver in numerous fields.
“One the main benefits of D-Wave’s approach is that it is ready to compete against classical computers and address real-life problems relevant to science and industry,” he said. “While gate-based quantum computers, as those built by hardware companies such as Google or IBM, are still short of enough qubits to solve problems of broad interest, QAs are attracting the attention of an increasing amount of industrial and scientific users due to the ability of qubits to harness the laws of quantum mechanics to find the optimal solution of problems involving millions of possible solutions. QAs specialty are, therefore optimization problems, and explored very efficiently large solutions spaces.”
He gave an example of what the D-Wave can accomplish.
“Let’s put it this way with a simple idea. If one is sitting on a high peak of a Colorado mountain and want to walk down (without any previous knowledge of Colorado topography) to the lowest point of the state, the first thing to do would be to explore every corner of the territory to identify that Arikaree River is that lowest point,” said Lopez-Benzanilla. “This implies basically to create a map of the state so that only after one makes sure that no lower point to your position is a candidate to be the lowest ground point of the state, you can start your hike to it. This exhaustive seek of the lowest point is an optimization problem, since it requires to select one (of a few equally valid) points satisfying a given constraint, namely no one else could hike to a lower position.”
The complicated topography of Colorado, he added, with so many points that always seem lower than others finds a equivalency in the complex solution landscape of a mathematical function. Identifying the minimum value of a complex mathematical expression is at the core of multiple scientific problems, and the use of QAs can make that search easier.
“In the mountain analog, it is as if the hiker could ‘tunnel’ the Rockies following a direct path to the final destination following a direct path,” he said.” Qubits use the laws of quantum mechanics to find the optimal solution of a problem as long as it can be expressed in the language of qubits interactions. This is equivalent to saying that if your problem can be formulated in terms of a certain type of mathematical expression that the QA can understand, then it will find the optimal solution for you.”
Joining the global gathering of scientists discussing QA, is Telluride native, Nick Chancellor. The Telluride High School grad now lives and works in England, a journey that has been paved by his life-long interest in science.
“I wanted to work in science for as long as I can remember, but in high school I wanted to be a chemist rather than a physicist,” Chancellor said. “When I went to college I liked my physics classes better so I changed subject, and I liked it enough I continued with a PhD.”
Though he admitted he doesn’t “know for sure” why he was invited, his work in field indicates that he is imminently qualified to weigh in on continuing research.
“Probably the most significant part of my work was developing some of the ideas around a technique known as reverse annealing, which allows a specialized quantum computer — a QA — to use good guesses you might have at an answer to help solve a problem, including previous answers the annealer gave you,” Chancellor said. “The more traditional version of quantum annealing starts ‘from zero’ every time, my work on this lies at the border of physics and computer science and, like all good science, built on a lot of previous work from others. I have also more recently done a fair amount of work understanding the physics of how quantum annealers solve problems. This is what I will be presenting at the conference, as well as developing better ways to solve problems.”
The objective for those working with QA, Chancellor explained, is to get the QA devices, “to do something practical.”
“The kinds of problems quantum annealing mostly targets are what are called combinatorial optimization problems, which come up nearly everywhere, these are problems like deciding the best routes to deliver packages, scheduling of tasks which require the same equipment, or even the optimal way in which nature folds proteins,” he said. “Given the value of these problems the classical tools we already have are very good, so it is hard work to make a contribution, and the workshop probably won't get there, but if it can get us closer to the goal of doing something useful — or help demonstrate the potential to do something useful — then I think most of the participants would consider it a success. By talking to each other we can develop new ideas and make way more progress than we could just individually working on our own.”
Bringing the use of QAs to daily life, Lopez-Benzanilla said, “is still tricky.”
“Using a QA requires the user to acquire some concepts of quantum mechanics and skills to program the device,” he said.
Chancellor will have the added bonus of his trip overseas to visit with his family — parents Dan Chancellor and Paula Ciberay — at their home Down Valley. He allowed that living numerous time zones away from the U.S. presented its challenges, not to mention the distance from his family, but overall he and his young family have found much to enjoy about life in England.
“There are lots of things about the UK, and particularly the North of England I love,” he said. “The people are very friendly, and there is a lot of history, and the food is actually good, despite the reputation. Also, honestly, having a national healthcare system is just a lot less stress. When our son was born all we owed were some parking fees for the hospital, about $30 I think.”
TSRC’s mission is to advance “knowledge and discovery for the benefit of all by enabling leading scientists from around the world to convene workshops and summer schools in an inspirational setting. Scientists select the topics, design the program, and invite participants to meetings that stimulate collaborations, catalyze breakthroughs, and identify new questions.”
For more information about TSRC, visit telluridescience.org.
