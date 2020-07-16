A consortium of representatives from the restaurant industry has taken initial steps to form a group that its members hope will not only give them a unified voice in the halls of government, but will also foster a spirit of cooperation and support as the industry tackles the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spearheaded by the New Sheridan’s managing partner, Ray Farnsworth, the new, unnamed group initially born from the Economic Recovery Committee, is well on its way to establishing itself for the long-term. (One possible moniker is Telluride Restaurant Association.)
Farnsworth, who penned a proposed list of goals and objectives for the new group, said that given the challenges imposed on restaurants by the pandemic and the attendant public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the potentially lethal virus, he’s encouraged by the group’s initial meeting, held July 8.
“It’s a really effective group,” Farnsworth said. “I’m excited about it.”
Some of the objectives he outlined include mutual support, a voice at the table at each of the local governments, and that “the restaurant and bar committee shall have no agenda other than to help fellow restaurant and bar operators work in harmony to communicate, assist, network and encourage one another,” among other objectives.
The meeting was attended by a number of restaurant owners, including Megan Ossola of The Butcher and The Baker, and Chad Scothorn, chef/owner of Cosmopolitan Restaurant.
“It’s important we have a voice as a group,” Ossola said this week. “Governments are making decisions that affect us as a group. We should have input.”
And she said, by working together, they can better confront the challenges facing them not only presently, but into the future. Some of those challenges include staffing issues that arise when an employee tests positive for the coronavirus.
“When someone tests positive it’s like a spider web throughout the community,” Ossola said, noting that many dining establishments share kitchen personnel.
“If a restaurant gets shut down, you’re shutting yourself down,” Scothorn said. “There are not enough employees to be open. Our margins are so small. That’s devastating for some of us.”
The new group will align itself with the Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA), a nonprofit group in Denver that provides legal services, financial aid and political representation at the state level. The July 8 meeting participants of the local group agreed that looping in CRA would prove beneficial, and Scothorn pledged to work with them to create a Telluride branch. Both locally and on the state level, Scothorn said cooperation is key.
“We need to help each other out to get through this crisis,” he said. “We need to come together. We need help.”
The CRA, Ossola said, is an excellent alliance to forge.
“The CRA is there for us in times of need — right now,” she said. “Otherwise we might be chasing our tails.”
Eventually, the new group will form a board with appointed officers, and though board members must have membership with the CRA, the local group will be open to all interested restaurateurs.
Participants agreed that the future of dining in Telluride and elsewhere will look very different until a vaccine is discovered. Under current public health orders, indoor dining is limited to half capacity, or 50 people, if social distancing can be maintained. But even then, some, like La Cocina de Luz’s Lucas Price, told meeting attendees he was not comfortable offering any dining indoors and instead makes full use of his outdoor patio until he can retrofit his restaurant with an adequate filtering system. Price is charged with bringing his research on filtering systems to the next meeting, which is scheduled for July 28.
Since the onset of the pandemic and the early stages of Stay At Home, takeout, walk-up or pickup dining has been permitted, including to-go alcoholic beverages, but what has been a significant boost to business now that the summer season has commenced, is outdoor dining. Scothorn, whose restaurant had limited outdoor seating, had to scramble to gain permission from the town to use the open space across Gus’s Way near the Oak Street gondola plaza. The layers of bureaucracy he had to navigate were frustrating, he said, and because he’s not on Colorado Avenue, infrastructure like tents and tables were out of pocket. The town provided tables for the newly created common consumption areas along the north side of Colorado Avenue. Though Cosmo has been open since June 20, the outdoor area just opened last week, well into the summer season.
Peering into the crystal ball, both Ossola and Scothorn see a very different dining landscape for at least another year.
“I cannot see being open at full capacity,” Ossola said. “It seems to be the feeling that we’re not going to be able to dine in the same way.”
Scothorn, too, sees more challenges ahead.
“In a difficult year, it will be a very difficult winter,” he said. “Let’s start talking about next summer right now.”
And, he added, though his business is on a par with last summer as of this week, being shut down in March — “our busiest month” — left a hole out of which he’s still digging.
Despite the pandemic, doing business hasn’t been an unmitigated disaster, as visitor numbers are high, filling both Telluride and Mountain Village with hungry patrons. Scothorn reported respectable numbers “so far,” and Ossola has benefitted from plenty of outdoor seating and a robust takeout business, one that she enjoys pandemic or not.
“The demand is there,” Farnsworth said.
Having a group specifically formed to address issues unique to restaurants has been gratifying, according to Ossola.
“I’ve never operated my restaurant in a bubble,” she said. “There’s a cooperative spirit (among restaurateurs in Telluride). We all have the same problems. It’s an opportunity to commiserate. That feels good.”
As Farnsworth stated, cooperation moving forward is essential for the industry’s survival.
“We’ve got to build it back smart,” he said. “We’re going to forge a new reality.”
