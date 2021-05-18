For the past 15 years, Katrine Whiteson has studied the human microbiome –– the collection of bacterias, viruses and other organisms that inhabit the human body.
A professor of molecular biology and biochemistry at University of California, Irvine, Whiteson’s background is in biochemistry. However, in 2007, Whiteson moved to Switzerland and started working for a hospital sequencing the genetic material of pathogens and shifted gears completely to study human microbiome science.
“It’s a brand new field that is really opening up a lot of doors and people from all different areas are interested in participating, but it requires different thinking for how you put your study designs and sample collections and everything together,” Whiteson explained.
When she returned to the states, she joined the lab of fellow Telluride Science organizer Forest Rohwer to complete her postdoctoral researcg. There, she was able to work with other scientists interested in viral and microbial communities, and in 2014, Whiteson started her own lab at the University of California, Irvine.
Whiteson soon found that there was still little established collaboration between scientific disciplines studying the human microbiome. In response, Whiteson and her colleague Dr. Jennifer Martiny started the University of California Microbiome Initiative to disseminate good study design and good microbiome thinking principles into medical schools.
“We've been putting a lot of energy into workshops, and we have pilot programs to help all kinds of different labs,” Whiteson said. “Our goal is to set these labs off on a good path to do microbiome science in their respective fields.”
The cross-discipline collaboration, Whiteson remarked, is similar to the discussions that occur at Telluride Science workshops.
“It's the same idea of making sure that the actual clinicians on the ground are getting to talk to the environmental microbiologists so that they aren't just only thinking about one pathogen at a time.”
While Whiteson has spent the past year virtually meeting with other members of the Microbiome Initiative –– mainly through weekly seminars via Zoom –– she has also worked on adapting her research with the human microbiome to study SARS-CoV-2. For many years, Whiteson’s lab has been collecting wastewater samples from sanitation districts to sequence the pathogens present in the water. Her team, in partnership with the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project, continued this work throughout the pandemic with a focus on locating coronavirus variants.
“Most people who are doing wastewater monitoring are just using sequencing techniques to give you a yes-or-no answer if there's virus there,” she said. “What we're doing is an extra step beyond that because we're sequencing it so then we can actually look for variants. If we can do that at a population level, then we'll get information that you just would never get from testing people individually.”
The group detected SARS-CoV-2 at all wastewater treatment plants tested and identified various landmark SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant.
Although these sequencing techniques have been important in providing information regarding the prevalence of COVID-19, Whiteson believes wastewater monitoring is something that will continue to be useful.
“I hope it's something that persists after the pandemic,” Whiteson explained. “This is the kind of stuff we should be monitoring, not just for COVID, but for other pathogens too and to see how the microbes that are associated with us are doing on a population level.”
This is the tenth in a series of Telluride Science scientist profiles. To learn more about Telluride Science, visit telluridescience.org. For more on Katrine Whiteson, visit www.whiteson.org/katrine/about.html. For more on the University of California Irvine Microbiome Initiative, visit microbiome.uci.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.