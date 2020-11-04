Sewing a Christmas tree skirt 15 feet in diameter is no easy feat, not even for experienced seamstresses Sharon Albin of Placerville and Katie Alexander of Norwood. It wasn’t just one skirt either, but another one 12 feet in diameter and five more measuring five feet in diameter.
Each year, Christmas trees are selected from National Forest land in a different U.S. state to make their way to the White House, where their graceful boughs add to the holiday ambience for the nation’s officials to enjoy. Despite the requisite dish of water in which the trees sit, however, the cut trees eventually begin to drop their fragrant needles. For this, tree skirts come in handy, along with adding their own touch of tasteful decor to the festive season.
“We had four weeks to make them,” said Albin. “We pulled it off.”
When the Forest Service reached out to Alexander with the opportunity to create the White House tree skirts, she accepted straight away, despite the literally hefty challenge.
“It was like wrestling a circus tent,” joked Alexander of the process.
Working without a pattern, Alexander and Albin came up with a pie-shaped design, creating eight 81-inch long “slices” for the largest skirt that Albin subsequently stitched together, adding a candy-striped cotton binding around the massive perimeters. The two largest tree skirts feature various elements of Colorado’s history and natural world, with one showcasing key industries while the other is emblazoned with iconic Colorado wildlife.
“We wanted to incorporate the state’s history, so there are images of mining, sheep and cows, agriculture, and skiers,” noted Albin. “We’ve lived here for all of our lives, so we started listing off the animals that we wanted to add to the skirts.”
The creations were a team effort, Albin said. She and Alexander were aided by a cadre of the region’s crafters. The designs on the large skirts utilize the technique of appliqué, with design assistance from Alexander’s son in Nashville. Morgan and Rachel Kyle, Dave Alexander, Madison and Brian DiPaola, Jeff, Caleb and Aiden Kyle, John and Shannon Kyle, Patty Bennett, Haley Franklin, Penny Garbardi and Ellen Romaine all lent a hand to bring the tree skirts to life. Local children participated in the effort to create a bevy of unique handcrafted ornaments for the trees.
Once cut, the specially selected trees typically make a handful of stops en route to the capital.
“The tree will be in Norwood Nov. 10 en route to Washington,” Albin said. “I’m anxious to see the tree.”
Albin learned to sew first from her grandmother and mother, and began to sew clothes for antique reproduction dolls. While the dolls she creates are usually only a couple of feet tall, up to 17 yards of silk can be used in creating the clothes for a single doll. From dolls, her sewing adventures evolved into quilting, something she has now been doing for over 15 years. While she has previously made quilted tree skirts for family members, she never expected her work to end up in quite such an eminent location as the White House.
“It’s a bit surreal,” she said of the project. “I usually just stay home and try to mind my own business,” she added with a chuckle.
Alexander, for her part, has owned and operated The Coach’s Mother, an embroidery, screen printing and sewing repair business in Norwood, for over 30 years. With a business specializing in creating 33 foot by three-foot banners, Alexander is no stranger to large fabric creations. Still, for this project she wanted to get the community involved, bringing family members and friends on board to help, for whom she expressed deep gratitude.
“It was a lot of work but it was so much fun,” she said.
The trees, adorned with their handcrafted tree skirts from Southwest Colorado, will be on display at the White House both inside and outside this holiday season. Though Washington and its politics seem at times a world away from the rural West, this year, the trees, tree skirts and ornaments will offer a daily reminder of the beauty of Colorado and its people.
