“Riders were super stoked and can’t wait to come back next year,” Scott Benge, one of the two race directors of the Telluride Gravel Race, told the Planet. “The weather was great, and there were no major incidents or injuries.”
The second annual Telluride Gravel Race rode through the San Juans on Saturday, June 10. The sun stayed out all day and the long summer days kept riders spinning in the daylight.
The race featured a long and a short course that took racers through the San Juans along gravel roads and singletrack trails. The long course, called “To Hell U Ride,” was 93 miles with 10,000 feet of vertical gain, while the short “Outlaw” race was 42 miles with 4,000 feet of climbing.
Sarah Sturm was the women’s winner in the long race, and Payson MceIveen took first overall. Ethan Moyer and Joshua Bromley rounded out the men’s podium, and Justine Barrow and Aimee Vasse went second and third respectively for the women.
Telluride local Brendan Benson won the short race, and Anna Merkt was the first woman. Neal Henderson and Geoffrey Moy went second and third, with Ashley Woolman and Katie Ulvestad on the women’s side.
Living in Telluride, Benson knew the race route inside and out.
“I've ridden every part of the course many times, so I knew exactly where I could gain time on the field. I broke away from the pack descending from the airport and down Deep Creek and rode solo for the rest of the race. I saw a couple racers behind me before climbing the Galloping Goose back to town, so I really punched it to open up a bigger gap to come in for the win,” Benson told the Planet.
Due to this year’s lasting snow, there were a few course changes from the inaugural race in October.
“Scott and Tony did a great job figuring out a course suitable for gravel bikes given that they had to re-route a lot of it due to higher than normal snowpack,” Benson said.
Highlights of the course included Galloping Goose, Wilson Mesa, Hastings Mesa, Whisky Charlie and M59 River Trail.
“My favorite part of the course was the view on top of Wilson Mesa, although I didn’t get much time to appreciate it in my oxygen-deprived state. It’s definitely some of the best gravel riding in the area, and it’s always a treat when I can get up there on a ride from town,” Benson said.
Linda Guerrette, sports photographer, was on course all day.
“The southern part of the state is so breathtaking, so I was glad to have the opportunity to go down and capture the event,” Guerrette said. “It’s a pretty special backdrop, fitting tiny people in massive areas. It’s the perspective.”
Guerrette photographs many gravel events and was recently at Unbound, but gravel races are always full of surprises and diverse terrain.
“You think gravel is gravel, but the gravel surface at all of these events is different, which affects the complexity of the event itself,” she said.
Although Telluride is a challenging environment with a high-altitude course with lots of climbing and steep descending, the gravel itself was fairly smooth, and the roads were almost devoid of traffic.
“At this race, the views and terrain were uplifting for the riders, as well as challenging,” Guerrette said. “And I only saw two cars the entire day, and they were race volunteers.”
No race is complete without aid stations to keep riders fueled and hydrated. Telluride Gravel Race featured bacon, pickles and even tequila shots for brave souls, along with the usual endurance fuel.
Angela Chehayl, who spent her twenties working for bike tour company Backroads, volunteered on top of Wilson Mesa.
“It was important to me to keep the stoke high,” Chehayl said. “I think there are also people who race because they love the vibe and the party at the aid station when they get to the top of that hard hill.”
On Saturday, Chehayl was at the top of the first steep climb. She and other volunteers danced in the middle of the road to encourage people to finish strong, blasting music from a speaker.
Volunteers are there to keep riders energized and help them feel connected to the event and other races, she added.
“When I race I don’t race to finish, I race for the comradery and aid stations are a huge part of that,” Chehayl said.
The locations of the aid stations helped maximize the breathtaking views along the course.
“They did an awesome job with the course design,” Chehayl added.
The weekend also featured a Women of Gravel Panel, where Sturm, Becky Gardner, Brooke Goudy and Kate Madden discussed their journeys with cycling, the gravel community and making gravel riding more inclusive for all people.
“I really enjoyed the Women of Gravel Cycling forum, where they discussed bringing diversity and inclusion to gravel racing—something I’ve found that’s been missing from a lot of the cycling world,” Benson said.
Looking towards next year, Benge is hoping to expand the weekend into a full Telluride bike festival. The sport of gravel cycling is exploding in popularity, and Benge wants to bring the local community along for the ride.
“We hope to offer a short track/criterium race, cross country mountain bike race and even a road uphill time trial alongside the gravel race,” Benge said.
Guerrette is looking forward to following along with the race development behind her lens.
“It will be interesting to see where they want this to grow,” she said. “It’s definitely up there in the top gravel races in my opinion. It’s a great low key event but it’s a marquee event.”
