The arrival of a new baby is a time of great joy, but it can be pretty daunting, too.
Thankfully, Wilkinson Public Library and Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families are throwing a Community Baby Shower that promises activities, resources, refreshments and a raffle, as well as the chance to spend time with other parents.
The last Community Baby Shower attracted 20 families. One of those in attendance was local mom Erin Murray, who said she highly recommends the event.
“I absolutely loved going to the Community Baby Shower,” Murray said. “As a first-time mom I found it to be so helpful. Not only was I able to get information about resources available in our community, but I was also able to connect with other moms. I am so thankful for the library and everything they do for our little ones.”
This year’s event takes place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s Children’s Room. New and expecting families, including siblings, are welcome and encouraged to attend.
“We are holding this event so that these families have the chance to get to know one another, especially since the pandemic has created so many barriers in building community,” library public services manager Jill Wilson said.
She added that the gathering is also an opportunity for the local Latinx community to meet new Latinx outreach coordinator Claudia Garcia Curzio.
In addition, Wilson said, the shower will give participants the opportunity to avail of local resources.
“We also wanted to provide a space for new parents to talk to local child and health care providers in the region,” she said.
Wilson noted that three local child care centers will be in attendance — Rascals, Mountain Munchkins and Elaine's Place — to answer any questions and assist parents in getting their children signed up for day care in the future.
She added, “We'll also have multiple health care providers, such as representatives from the Telluride Regional Medical Center, Tri-County Health Network, WIC (the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children), Nurse Family Partnership, regional midwife Jamie Doty and pelvic health specialist Sarah Zugalla.”
Wilson continued, “In addition, Bright Futures and Parents as Teachers will be there with information and fun activities for parents. We also want to make sure parents feel welcome at the library and get to know the multitude of services and resources we have for young children.”
Those services and resources include signing up for a library card and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, where parents will receive a free age-appropriate book in the mail for their child every month.
“They can learn about our program ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,’ too,” Wilson said, adding that there will be infant CPR and basic sign language demonstrations and a raffle with prizes perfect for new parents, including gift cards to Amazon, Telluride Chiropractic, Studio G and more.
At the same time, the library is hosting a community Baby/Toddler Gear and Clothing Exchange. Open to the general public from noon to 5 p.m. on the lower terrace of the library, people can drop off items, including maternity, newborn-5T, accessories and general gear and toys, that have been outgrown and collect the next size up.
“We are recommending people only bring items that are clean and in good condition,” Wilson said.
Wilson also advises that masks will be required for all event goers. “The library will have windows open and air filters pumping to help keep our new mamas and babies safe,” she said. “We feel that new parents could really use the support of their community more than ever at this time.”
To register, visit telluridelibrary.org or call Claudia Garcia Curzio at 970-728-4519, ext. 134, or email her at cgarcia@telluridelibrary.org.
EN ESPANOL
La llegada de un nuevo bebé es un momento de gran alegría, pero también puede ser bastante desalentador.
Afortunadamente, la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson y Bright Futures de Primera Infancia y Familia están organizando un Baby Shower comunitario que promete actividades, recursos, refrigerios y una rifa, así como la oportunidad de pasar tiempo con otros padres.
El último Baby Shower Comunitario atrajo a 20 familias. Una de las asistentes fue la madre local Erin Murray, quien dijo que recomienda encarecidamente el evento.
“Me encantó ir al Baby Shower comunitario”, dijo Murray. “Como madre primeriza, me pareció muy útil. No solo pude obtener información sobre los recursos disponibles en nuestra comunidad, sino que también pude conectarme con otras madres. Estoy muy agradecido por la biblioteca y todo lo que hacen por nuestros pequeños”.
El evento de este año será este domingo de 10 a.m.-12 p.m. en la Sala de Niño de la biblioteca. Las familias nuevas y embrazadas, también los hermanos, son bienvenidos y animados a venir.
“Estamos celebrando este evento para que estas familias tengan la oportunidad de conocerse unas a otras, especialmente desde que la pandemia ha creado tantas barreras en la construcción de la comunidad”, dijo la Gerente de Servicios Públicos de la Biblioteca, Jill Wilson.
Agregó que la reunión también es una oportunidad para que la comunidad latina local conozca a la nueva Coordinadora de Divulgación Latina Claudia García Curzio.
Además, dijo Wilson, el shower dará a los participantes la oportunidad de aprovechar los recursos locales.
Wilson señaló que tres centros locales de cuidado infantil estarán presentes, Rascals, Mountain Munchkins y Elaine's Place, para responder cualquier pregunta y ayudar a los padres a inscribir a sus hijos en la guardería en el futuro.
Ella agregó, “También tendremos múltiples proveedores de atención médica, como representantes del Centro Médico de Telluride, Tri-County Health Network, WIC (el Programa Especial de Nutrición Suplementaria para Mujeres, Bebés y Niños), la Asociación de Enfermeras Familiares, la Partera Regional Jamie Doty y la especialista en salud pélvica Sarah Zugalla”.
Wilson continuó, “Además, Bright Futures y Padres como Maestros estarán allí con información y actividades divertidas para los padres. También queremos asegurarnos de que los padres se sientan bienvenidos en la biblioteca y conozcan la multitud de servicios y recursos que tenemos para los niños pequeños”.
Esos servicios y recursos incluyen inscribirse para obtener una tarjeta de la biblioteca y la Biblioteca de la imaginación de Dolly Parton, donde los padres recibirán un libro gratis apropiado para su edad por correo para sus hijos todos los meses.
“También pueden aprender sobre nuestro programa ‘1,000 Libros antes del Kindergarten’ ”, Wilson dijo, y agregó que habrá demostraciones de RCP infantil y lenguaje de señas básico y una rifa con premios perfectos para los nuevos padres, incluidas tarjetas de regalo para Amazon, Quiropráctica Telluride, Studio G y más.
Al mismo tiempo, la biblioteca está albergando una comunidad de intercambio de ropa y equipo para bebés y niños pequeños. Abierto al público en general de 12 a 5 p.m. En la terraza inferior de la biblioteca, la gente puede dejar artículos, incluyendo maternidad, recién nacido-5T, accesorios y equipo general y juguetes, que han sido superados y recoger el siguiente tamaño.
“Recomendamos que las personas solo traigan artículos que estén limpios y en buenas condiciones”, dijo Wilson.
Wilson también informa que se requerirán máscaras para todos los asistentes al evento. “La biblioteca tendrá ventanas abiertas y filtros de aire bombeando para ayudar a mantener a nuestras nuevas mamás y bebés seguros”, dijo.
“Sentimos que los nuevos padres realmente podrían usar el apoyo de su comunidad más que nunca en este momento”.
Para registrarse, visite telluridelibrary.org o llame a Claudia García Curzio al 970-728-4519, ext. 134, o envíele un correo electrónico a cgarcia@telluridelibrabry.org
