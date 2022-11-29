Overlooking the MinerDome court, Chris Murray’s office offers an ideal view of all action transpiring upon it. For an involved person like Telluride’s athletic director, however, it’s almost too far from said action. And after having seen the girls’ basketball team suffer — but survive — last winter’s struggle, Murray began mulling over taking on the challenge of reinvigorating the program in the 2022-23 season. Convinced in part by a former THS bench boss, Murray, in fact, did decide to take on head coach duties and will lead the Lady Miners into battle.
“I forgot how much I miss actually jumping into the ‘coaching pants’ and just being a part of all that stuff in the gym,” he said during a Thanksgiving weekend interview.
“I was calling (former girls coach) Tim Halliday, who’s off in South Carolina,” Murray continued, “just chatting with him about this upcoming week, trying to get his two cents because the girls that are seniors now would have been girls he and I coached — he was head coach, I was the assistant — when they were freshmen.”
“I’d got a ‘Save the Date’ from him — he’s got a girl now, and he’s getting ready to get married next year — so it was fun to catch up with him, talk basketball and living life. So I explained (the coaching possibility) to Tim, and said ‘It’s like two hours goes by in two minutes!’ Never enough time, but I leave there every day feeling more excited about the next.”
Day One of Murray-era practice was Nov. 14; Game One is Friday evening, Dec. 2, versus now-3A Crested Butte Community School. Varsity tip-off against Amanda Reynolds’ Lady Titans (7-14 overall in ’21-22, eliminated by Sanford in 2A-District 1 Tournament quarterfinals) is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Telluride will then host Hotchkiss-based 3A North Fork (14-9, eliminated by Eaton in the Class 3A State Tournament’s opening Round-of-32) the next afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
“We’ve got some kids coming out who might be first-time players on a basketball team, or have taken something of a hiatus and are now jumping in. We’ve got a wide range of things, but overall the excitement’s been good; the kids are really open to exploring what we’re doing,” said Murray, set to follow Halliday (2018-20), Matt Gonzales (2020-21) and Yana Pollard (2021-22) as THS Girls’ Basketball’s fourth skipper in five seasons.
“When I realized kind of late in the game who the coach was going to be — because we’ve switched Yana from the girls’ team to the boys’ team — and it wound up being me, I considered it a blessing. It’s so much fun for me.”
And Murray indicated he hopes his senior nucleus will enjoy just as much leading by example.
“We’ve got Amy coming back, Katija coming back, and Summer coming back,” he said, referring to veterans Guerrero, Kramer and Armstrong, respectively. “Three seniors that have put in the time, and of whom I’m looking to as much as they’re looking to me. All three of those girls are great kids.”
At present, Telluride’s initial varsity roster also includes junior Thea Rommel, sophomores Pella Ward, Emma Reggiannini and Tjarn Appél-Lyons, plus freshmen Delia Noel and Lucia Young.
After facing NFHS, the Lady Miners will travel the following weekend to Grand Junction for the Dec. 9-10 Caprock Academy tourney, then venture to 3A Bayfield on the Dec. 13 hoping for a replay of one of last season’s top performances.
“You know, we spent a lot of our time that first week in practice, and since then, focusing on building a culture.We’ve got some numbers now, and our job is to build that culture and make them better people,” said Murray, who will be assisted this season by Jimmy Moody. “I was thrilled as we sat down with the girls to figure out our core values as a team, what we stand for. And they landed on respect, hard work, courage and kindness — values they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
THS’ 2021-22 season ended with a 55-8 loss to Olathe in the District 3 (comprised of teams from the San Juan Basin and Western Slope Leagues) Tournament’s play-in phase.
“Success depends on how we define it, and I think when we look at each of these girls as individuals, success for each is very different. Ultimately we’re hoping that they understand that success for them is dependent on what they see,” Murray said.
“In our mind, Jimmy and myself, look at these kids’ success as being able to make some better human beings here. Hopefully we can do a great job teaching and living those values with them, so they can be successful in basketball but also in life.”
“We’re not going to be so focused on our record,” he added, “but on who these people are at the end of the year.”
